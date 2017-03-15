Call for Nominations: 2017 Nature Inspiration Awards from the Canadian Museum of Nature

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The Canadian Museum of Nature is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Nature Inspiration Awards. This national program, now in its fourth year, recognizes the innovative people, programs and organizations that engage Canadians with nature and the natural world.

Previous nominees have included youth or adults who evoke action through books or films; educational programs that empower schoolchildren to learn more about biodiversity, nature and the environment; administrators who create links with governments to enact change; or businesses that promote sustainable practices and support community outreach.

Guidelines and application forms are available at nature.ca/awards. The submission deadline is April 28, 2017 and a jury will select the winners from a shortlist in each of six categories. A gala to celebrate the finalists and announce the winners will be held November 8, 2017 at the museum in downtown Ottawa. The awards are supported by presenting sponsor Enbridge, Inc. and media partners The Walrus and the Globe and Mail.

"Many Canadians have a connection with nature, and we are eager to hear about the organizations and people that encourage a healthy and creative engagement with the natural world. We look forward to recognizing their accomplishments with this new call for submissions," says Meg Beckel, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature and Chair of the selection jury.

The six categories of applicants eligible for the Nature Inspiration Awards are: youth (aged 17 and younger), adults (aged 18 and up), not-for-profit organizations (small to medium-sized, and large), and businesses (small to medium-sized, and large). A special Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be selected by the jury.

Entries can come from a direct application by the individual or organization, or through a third-party nomination. Through an essay and supporting documents (videos, photos, articles), applicants must demonstrate leadership, innovative practices and accomplishments that encourage a positive interaction with the natural world. Each award includes $5,000 to be donated to a program chosen by the recipient. For more information, email awards@mus-nature.ca.

Recipients of the 2016 Nature Inspiration Awards included: Ta'Kaiya Blaney, a First Nations singer and environmental youth leader; John Lounds, head of the Nature Conservancy private land trust; the Ocean Tracking Network, a research group at Dalhousie University that promotes ocean conservation; SK Films, a nature documentary leader in the IMAX film industry; the Natural Step Canada, which leads workshops focussed on creating a sustainable society; and Teck Resources, which has implemented environmental measures for its mining operations. The lifetime achievement award recognized Neal Jotham for his concerted efforts to establish humane regulations for the fur-trapping industry. Videos about each of the winners can be seen at nature.ca.

About the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 14.6 million specimen collection, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.