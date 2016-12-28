CallidusCloud's Litmos Wins Prestigious Awards

Litmos named Elearning Magazine's "Best Cloud LMS" and Wins Gold in the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

DUBLIN, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 28, 2016) - Callidus Software Inc. ( NASDAQ : CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, today announced that CallidusCloud's Litmos Mobile Learning platform has been honored with a gold award for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology in the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards and was named "Best Cloud LMS" in Elearning Magazine's awards.

Litmos was also honored with a silver for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology and a bronze for Best Advance in Learning Technology for External Training.

"These prestigious awards confirm Litmos' leadership in the cloud and mobile learning market. This is great recognition of our unrivalled innovation resulting in new ways to educate employees, customers and partners no matter where they're located, what app they are in or what device they are using," said Rory Cameron, EVP Litmos, CallidusCloud. "Congratulations to the Litmos team and all our great customers."

"We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance -- and in some cases transform -- their organizations," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries spanning the learning market based on their innovation and benefits.

Litmos was also named "Best Cloud LMS" from Elearning Magazine in December, beating out seven competitors to earn this coveted honor from this leading industry publication.

Litmos Mobile Learning is a learning management platform that enables enterprises to rapidly deploy education programs to customers, partners and employees. Designed with mobility in mind, the platform allows content to be consumed on any device and within the applications the users already access for a true embedded learning experience.

About CallidusCloud

Callidus Software Inc. ( NASDAQ : CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. More than 5,000 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.

©2016 Callidus Software Inc. All rights reserved. Callidus, Callidus Software, the Callidus Software logo, CallidusCloud, the CallidusCloud logo, Clicktools, SURVE, syncfrog, TrueComp Manager, ActekSoft, ACom3, iCentera, Webcom, Litmos, the Litmos logo, LeadFormix, Rapid Intake, 6FigureJobs, and LeadRocket are trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks of Callidus Software Inc.