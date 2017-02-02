CallMiner Expands Focus on Telecommunications Through New Reseller and Technology Partnership with Light Communications, Inc.

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - CallMiner, the leader in speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, announces today that Light Communications, Inc., a turn-key software solutions specialist for enterprise multi-media contact centers, has selected CallMiner Eureka as their recommended speech analytics platform. Light Communications will resell CallMiner Eureka as part of its end-to-end portfolio of enterprise contact center solutions.

Light Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 to deliver software-based products and services to large corporations globally. Many of existing valued customers of Light Communications, Inc. have been successfully operating LightComm's multi-media contact centers, highly tailored to fit their exact business and operational needs, such as in sales, customer service and collections departments. These legacy clients of LightComm, as well as many new prospects are now looking to acquire speech analytics solutions to enhance the efficiency of their contact centers by adding CallMiner's Eureka powerful software engine.

LightComm's customers have been looking for ways to effectively evaluate and improve contact center agent performance as well as better assess their customer needs, preferences and satisfaction. CallMiner Eureka provides the insights to benchmark where they stand today, help establish a plan for improvement, and track their progress.

"We are thrilled to join the CallMiner partner network and to be able to offer our customers a path to even more improved contact center performance, operational efficiency and increased revenue with speech analytics," says LightComm's President Vladimir Baculyn. "We are already working with some joint prospects and when we showed them the insights they can get with Eureka, they instantly saw its value in transforming their business," Baculyn continues.

CallMiner, a leading provider of scalable speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, has more than 15 years of industry leadership and over 2 billion hours of conversations mined. Eureka monitors customer interactions across all channels -- phone, email, webchat and social -- to better understand the customer journey. The system also provides trend data which can reveal process and product issues so that they can be quickly addressed. In addition, analytics can identify risky language and alert a supervisor so that contact center agents can receive the proper coaching to ensure regulatory compliance adherence.

"Light Communications is a great addition to our partner ecosystem," says Tom Wendt, CallMiner Vice President of Business Development & Channel Sales. "We are both committed to providing our customers with technology solutions that can take their business to new heights, provide a strong return on their investment and help them achieve revenue growth," Wendt concludes.

About Light Communications, Inc.

Light Communications, Inc. specializes in creating and delivering highly customized technology and business solutions to large Corporations and Governments -- meeting every unique need and requirement, thus resulting in optimum efficiency, customer satisfaction, profitability and success. The Consulting and Professional Services branch of the Company offers unparalleled expertise and knowledge related to multi-media contact center business solutions. The Company's headquarters are located in San Diego, California, with branches in Northern California, Virginia and Florida. Its products and services are sold and supported both, domestically and internationally.

About CallMiner

CallMiner believes that resolution is the fundamental driver of positive customer experiences. When contact center agents and others responsible for customer engagement are empowered by insight and feedback in real-time, they can dramatically improve the rate of positive outcomes. With the tagline "Listen to Your Customers, Improve Your Business," our goal is to help companies automate the overwhelming process of extracting insight from phone calls, chats, emails and social media to dramatically improve customer service and sales, reduce the cost of service delivery, mitigate risk, and identify areas for process and product improvement. Highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, CallMiner has consistently ranked number one in customer satisfaction, including surveys conducted by DMG Consulting and Ovum. www.callminer.com.

