CallMiner Leads Speech and Customer Engagement Industry in Data Security and Privacy for its Customers

Independent Audit Verifies CallMiner's Adherence to SOC 2 Type II, FISMA, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS Standards

FORT MYERS, FL--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - CallMiner, the leader in cloud speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, today announced that it has received its SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report, FISMA Compliance Audit, HIPAA Security Rule Compliance, ISO 27001 Compliance, and PCI Report on Compliance (RoC), reinforcing the company's commitment to process and data security and privacy for its customers. All compliance verifications were performed by KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm.

The completion of the SOC 2 engagement exemplifies CallMiner's market leadership and pledge to deliver high quality service to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles and focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. "CallMiner selected the security principle as the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with Kirkpatrick Price. "CallMiner delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on CallMiner's controls."

The firm also verified CallMiner's leadership position in information security by performing an audit of CallMiner's Information Security policies and practices. CallMiner's final report on FISMA compliance documents the physical, administrative, and technical safeguards they have implemented, the effectiveness of the CallMiner Risk Management Strategy, and how their controls achieve FISMA compliance. CallMiner has taken these steps to assure customers that they continually assess and manage these risks and exercise the necessary precautions.

The independent audit also determined that all access controls to Electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) stored on CallMiner systems complies with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) requirements. The HIPAA Security Rule is a national standard set for the protection of consumers' ePHI. CallMiner is the only cloud-based speech and customer engagement company that meets these standards.

An independent review was also conducted of CallMiner's information security control structure and the organization's compliance with ISO 27001. The review determined that CallMiner has implemented adequate administrative, physical, and technical controls to address their security risks. "ISO 27001 provides excellent guidance for developing an Information Security Management System" Kirkpatrick says. "This audit demonstrates that CallMiner utilizes a widely respected and international standard to select controls as part of their own information security management practices," he continues.

An audit and appropriate testing were also performed of CallMiner's controls relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards. In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, the firm's Qualified Security Assessors verified that CallMiner remains PCI compliant. "Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the customer engagement and speech analytics services provided by CallMiner to its customers," Kirkpatrick comments.

"The security of our customers' data is our highest priority. Verifying regularly and rigorously that our security controls and processes continue to exceed compliance standards is just as important to our business as it is to our customers, especially with the growing adoption of analytics and increasing awareness of data security," says CallMiner COO, Adam Walton.

About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

About CallMiner

CallMiner believes that resolution is the fundamental driver of positive customer experiences. When contact center agents and others responsible for customer engagement are empowered by insight and feedback in real-time, they can dramatically improve the rate of positive outcomes. With the tagline "Listen to Your Customers, Improve Your Business" our goal is to help companies automate the overwhelming process of extracting insight from phone calls, chats, emails and social media to dramatically improve customer service and sales, reduce the cost of service delivery, mitigate risk, and identify areas for process and product improvement. Highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including six Speech Technology implementation awards in the past four years, CallMiner has consistently ranked number one in customer satisfaction, including surveys conducted by DMG Consulting and Ovum. www.callminer.com.