CalPortland recognized for sustained leadership to protect the environment

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has presented the 2017 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award to CalPortland for its continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. CalPortland's accomplishments were recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2017.

"CalPortland takes great pride in our partnership with ENERGY STAR. Being named Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence is a tremendous honor," said Allen Hamblen, President/CEO CalPortland. "Earning that honor for the thirteenth consecutive year is a tribute to the dedication of our employees who are proud to participate in programs that improve our energy efficiency, reduce emissions and contribute to protecting our environment."

This year CalPortland is receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence recognition for the company's advancement as a global leader in the promotion of best energy management practices throughout industry.

Key 2016 accomplishments include:

Reduction of its energy intensity by 1.1% in 2016 compared to business as usual in 2015 which resulted in over $682,000 in savings and a reduction of 14,234 mtons of CO2. CalPortland has improved its energy intensity by 15.6% since 2003 amounting to a cumulative savings of over $96 million.

The company initiated a new "CalPortland Energy Cup" competition that compares and quantifies energy practices and performance of its three cement plants.

All three CalPortland cement plants scored in the top quartile of the EPI benchmarking tool. The Rillito plant has been certified for the past five years in a row.

CalPortland completed several large energy saving projects including the installation of a new $9 million clinker cooler at the Rillito cement plant, a $14 million Anchorage terminal storage dome and a $2 million preheater duct replacement at the Mojave cement plant.

Since its inception in 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped prevent a total of more than 2.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners saved American businesses and consumers 503 billion kilowatt hours and $34 billion dollars on their energy bills, while achieving broad emission reductions.

The 2017 Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Awards are given to a variety of organizations to recognize their contributions to reducing harmful carbon pollution through superior energy efficiency efforts. These awards recognize ongoing leadership across the ENERGY STAR program, including energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

This is the thirteenth consecutive recognition by U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR for CalPortland, a feat that has never been matched by any other U.S. building materials manufacturing company.

