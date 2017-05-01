CALSTART Names New Board Officers; Hamberg Assumes Chair Position

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - The CALSTART Board of Directors today announced new board officers. The new Chair will be Karen Hamberg, Vice President of Industry and Government Relations at Westport Fuel Systems. Ms. Hamberg replaced Mike Britt, Director of Advanced Engineering at UPS. Mr. Britt served as the Board Chair for the past two years and will remain on the Board.

Chris Stoddard, Vice President of Engineering for New Flyer of America, will serve as the Vice Chair. Laura Renger, Principal Manager, Air and Climate, Regulatory Affairs will be the organization's new Board Secretary.

"We are fortunate to have such a talented group of diverse and experienced industry leaders serving as our board officers," said CALSTART President and CEO. Boesel noted that the three new officers collectively work to advance a range of different fuel and technology types; one of CALSTART's key strengths. Given the size and complexity of the transportation market and the range of segments and applications, CALSTART believes that there is a need for a multitude of fuels, vehicles, and technologies to achieve climate change, air quality, sustainability, and job creation goals. The deployment of these clean transportation technology solutions is in our national economic and strategic interest.

"Mike Britt deserves a lot of credit and our appreciation for his two-years as our Board Chair. He worked tirelessly to increase CALSTART's impact and success in advocating for and implementing far-reaching policies and promoting the development of next generation transportation technology," said Boesel.

Ms. Hamberg joined Westport in 2001 and was appointed Vice President in 2012. Westport Fuel Systems engineers, manufactures, and supplies advanced clean-burning engines, systems, and components that enable the deployment of low-carbon fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and renewable natural gas (RNG). Karen's current portfolio includes responsibilities for Government and Regulatory Affairs, Sustainability and Environmental Performance and Corporate Strategy. Karen was named to Canada's Clean 50™ for 2017 for her contributions to advance sustainability in the transportation sector. An active volunteer, she is also a Board Member of the Van Horne Institute at the University of Calgary and a member of the United Way of the Lower Mainland Campaign Cabinet representing the technology sector.

Mr. Stoddart joined New Flyer in December 2007 as Vice President of Engineering Services. In this capacity, he has responsibility for New Product Development, Production Engineering, and Customer Service. Mr. Stoddart obtained his Professional Engineers designation in 1997 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University in 1994. Mr. Stoddart has a strong manufacturing background with nine years of automotive experience at a General Motors Car Assembly Plant, and nine years of experience in manufacturing freight railcars at National Steel Car. During his time at National Steel Car, Mr. Stoddart held positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Process Engineering, Managing Director of Manufacturing Engineering, and over 5 years as Vice President of Engineering Services.

Ms. Renger is the Principal Manager of Air & Climate for Southern California Edison's Regulatory Affairs organization. Ms. Renger leads a team responsible for the utility's regulatory and legislative policy concerning air quality, climate change and transportation electrification. Prior to this position, Ms. Renger was a Senior Attorney in the SCE Law Department, primarily focusing on air quality, climate, and transmission project licensing. Laura is the immediate past Chair of the Environmental Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the current Treasurer of Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles. Ms. Renger lives in an all-electric vehicle household in Los Alamitos, California.

