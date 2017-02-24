Cambia Health Foundation Awarded Presidential Citation by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Recognizing the outstanding commitment and leadership that the Cambia Health Foundation has demonstrated to advance the quality, access and understanding of palliative care, the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine has awarded the Foundation with the Presidential Citation award. Mark Ganz, founding member of the Cambia Health Foundation and president and CEO of the Foundation's parent company, Cambia Health Solutions, will accept the award on behalf of the Foundation during the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care in Phoenix, Arizona on February 24, 2017. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have helped the Academy and the field in an extraordinary way.

"The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine is proud to award the Presidential Citation to the Cambia Health Foundation for its continued efforts to raise the standards for palliative care," said Christian Sinclair, MD, president of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. "By creating the Sojourn Scholars Leadership Program, providing transformational investments in the Cambia Palliative Care Center for Excellence at UW Medicine, the Center to Advance Palliative Care's Get Palliative Care campaign and 2015 State-by-State Report Card on Access to Palliative Care in Our Nation's Hospitals and the End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) nursing training program, the Cambia Health Foundation has demonstrated vital leadership in helping to grow the field of palliative care."

For the second year in a row, the Cambia Health Foundation will host a panel discussion at the summit titled "Leadership: Your Highest and Best Use" on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Peggy Maguire, president of the Cambia Health Foundation, will introduce the panel, which includes Mr. Ganz, Dr. J. Randall Curtis, Dr. Patricia Davidson and Dr. Jean Kutner and Dr. Steven Pantilat, who will serve as the moderator. The session is an open discussion between the panelists and the audience and will focus on the importance of leadership development in the field of palliative care.

"The Cambia Health Foundation is honored to accept the prestigious Presidential Citation from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair of the Cambia Health Foundation. "The Foundation team devotes significant time, energy and resources to advancing palliative care to address the needs of people and families facing serious illness. We have had the privilege of partnering with many of the finest palliative care leaders in the world, and we would like to share this recognition with them."

About the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine's membership includes more than 5,000 physicians and other healthcare professionals committed to improving the care of patients with serious or life-threatening conditions. Since 1988, AAHPM has supported hospice and palliative medicine through advancement of clinical practice standards, fostering research, providing education, and through public policy advocacy. Learn more at www.aahpm.org and follow us on Twitter: @aahpm.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Based in Portland, Ore., Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate Foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming the way people experience health care. Founded in 2007, Cambia Health Foundation awards grants in three program areas: Palliative Care, Transforming Health Care and Children's Health. The Foundation has funded just over $29 million in grants to support these causes. Cambia Health Foundation's investments in palliative care advance patient- and family-centered care that optimizes quality of life by anticipating, preventing and treating suffering. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.