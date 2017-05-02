Cambia Public Affairs and Policy Team Names Stephen Foxley Director of Government Affairs for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Cambia Health Solutions has named Stephen Foxley Director of Government Affairs for Utah. In this key leadership role, he will focus on Cambia's legislative and regulatory efforts to promote an economically sustainable health care system and advocate for public policy solutions aimed at creating a seamless health experience for consumers.

Foxley has been in this role in an advisory capacity since last year. Prior to formally joining Cambia, he served as an associate at Foxley & Pignanelli, a prominent Utah government relations firm where he provided clients in-depth political consulting and policy expertise. He has also held legal and financial roles at Woodbury Corporation and EnergySolutions.

"In this shifting health care landscape, Cambia is fortunate to have a professional of Stephen's caliber to help us interface and partner with the public sector to advance policies that create a better health care experience for people and their families," said Sean Robbins, senior vice president of public affairs and policy for Cambia Health Solutions.

"Stephen is a trusted advisor and the right person to represent Cambia's diverse interests in health reform, private insurance, Medicare, and state regulatory issues," said Jennifer Danielson, vice president of public affairs and strategic advocacy for Cambia Health Solutions.

Foxley received his J.D. from the University of Utah and graduated from the University of Southern California in business administration.

His community commitments include serving on the Board of the Young Lawyers Division of the Utah State Bar and the Utah State Bar Government Relations Committee. He is also a Trustee at City Academy, a public charter school in Salt Lake City.

Foxley is based in Cambia's Salt Lake City office.

