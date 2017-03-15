Cambria Introduces Cambria Matte Surface Finish and Eight New Designs

Artistry and innovation expand the design possibilities in stone surfacing

LE SUEUR, MN--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Cambria, the first and only family-owned, American-made natural quartz producer in North America, introduces Cambria Matte™, a breakthrough surface finish option, and eight stunning new designs across three collections. All new designs are available for order immediately through Cambria's exclusive network of premium retail and trade partners.

Cambria Matte™ provides an appealing low-sheen alternative to Cambria's standard finish, Cambria High Gloss. Cambria Matte™ is a distinctive finish that offers uncompromising quality and unbeatable performance.

"With Cambria Matte™, we've perfected a first-of-its-kind surface finish through our unique and proprietary technologies. Cambria Matte™ offers a low-sheen option that preserves the same superior performance and maintenance-free benefits our customers have come to trust from Cambria," said Peter Martin, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Partner Services. "Unlike competing honed surfaces on the market today, designs in Cambria Matte™ are nonporous -- virtually eliminating surface soiling and requiring no sealing."

The eight new designs reinforce Cambria's position as the leader in design innovation by offering the most technologically advanced surfaces available. In the Marble Collection™, Annicca™, Clareanne™, Queen Anne™, Rose Bay™ and Rosedale™ enhance Cambria's luxurious marble palette, with robust veining, dramatic contrast and unique tones that exceed even nature's best efforts. From the Coastal Collection™, Beaumont™ and Kelvingrove™ are two shimmering designs that add elegance to any space. Skye™ lends a mesmerizing abstract art aesthetic to the Waterstone Collection™.

"We continue to innovate and expand our design palette by listening to the needs of consumers and designers across the globe," said Summer Kath, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "These unrivaled designs deliver on today's styling trends, while also pushing the boundaries of tomorrow with artistry never before seen."

To view Cambria's latest offerings and entire design palette, visit CambriaUSA.com.

About Cambria

Cambria is the first and only family-owned, American-made producer of natural stone surfaces. As a stain resistant, nonporous natural stone surface, Cambria is harder, stronger, safer and easier to care for than other stone surfaces. Unlike other stone surfaces, all Cambria designs are completely maintenance free. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold worldwide through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com. #CambriaQuartz

