Cambridge Global Payments Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with Balance Advisory

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Cambridge Global Payments ("Cambridge"), and Balance Advisory ("Balance") are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic alliance agreement. The agreement includes Cambridge serving as the Official and Preferred International Payments Provider for Balance and associated entities, with responsibility for the fulfilment of corporate foreign exchange services. In addition, Balance has agreed to promote Cambridge's suite of solutions to their clients and business networks globally.

Cambridge delivers competitive, highly scalable and global solutions to parties who either pay international suppliers, have receivables from overseas clients, manage cross-border inter-company transactions, or need risk management solutions to minimise the impact of currency movements to their bottom line.

"Cambridge's in-depth knowledge and expertise in managing many international, and often complicated, financial transactions sets them apart -- especially when time-sensitive payments and on-demand delivery are a must," said Balance Partner Michael Ryan. "We are excited to use Cambridge for our own international transactions and introduce them to our business networks as they continue to expand their presence in the Asia Pacific Region. Their commitment to excellence reflects the high standards we expect and we look forward to this partnership."

"We are extremely honoured and excited to be selected as the Official and Preferred International Payments Provider for Balance. With their global relationships, strength in the infrastructure sector and advisory capability in foreign direct investment, this partnership is a strategic fit for Cambridge," said Fernando Pacheco, Regional Head of Enterprise Solutions APAC, Cambridge Global Payments. "We look forward to delivering value-added solutions to both Balance and their clients."

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and hedging solutions. As a trusted partner for close to 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Balance Advisory

The Balance Advisory team is known for its savvy ability to leverage its networks on behalf of its clients to unlock valuable commercial opportunities.

Founded in 2010, Balance is an infrastructure advisory company with up to 25 professionals in Australia and Canada, with strong relationships in Asia and North America. The company has been instrumental in the creation of major infrastructure projects, by bringing together a mix of strategic, commercial, technical and regulatory expertise.

We also provide specialist advice on inbound investment and alliance opportunities, and assistance with the development of business opportunities in Australia in a number of sectors. Balance Advisory has a team of specialised staff with proven experience managing short-term consulting engagements or longer-term project assignments within various industries.