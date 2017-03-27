Cambrios to Accelerate Silver Nanowire Adoption Globally with Creation of CAM China

CAM China to expand business and provide increased support to customers

SUNNYVALE, CA AND XIAMEN, CHINA and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - CAM Holdings, the parent company of Cambrios Advanced Materials Corporation, the leader in silver nanowire inks, announces the setup of a subsidiary in Xiamen, China, in an effort to expand and accelerate the use of silver nanowire technology in end products. Industry veteran CC Hsiao has been hired to build and lead this team. CAM China will provide close support to customers using silver nanowires for touch sensors as well as new applications like solar cells, OLED lighting, and smart windows. CAM China will also manufacture silver nanowire inks to supplement the production of US-based Cambrios Advanced Materials Corp. This second production site will be closer to the customers in Asia and will provide business continuity in case unforeseen circumstances interrupt production at the existing manufacturing site in Sunnyvale California.

"With the setting up of CAM China under the leadership of CC Hsiao, we not only continue to provide the highest quality silver nanowire inks to our customers but also establish a support team close to our customers in Asia to speed up the adoption of silver nanowire technology," said Michael Chiang, Chairman of CAM Holdings.

"We are delighted to have a sister organization being setup in China. The CAM China team will complement our activities in Sunnyvale by providing expert advice and support to our customers and speed up the qualification and use of ClearOhm® inks and films in their products," said John LeMoncheck, President and CEO of Cambrios Advanced Materials Corp.

"I am delighted to join Cambrios, the leader in silver nanowire technology," said CC Hsiao. "We have set up an experienced team in China to provide top notch support to our customers and help them go to production with products like flexible displays and solar cells using ClearOhm materials."

Cambrios leadership team, including CC Hsiao will be in Munich Germany to attend LOPEC where John LeMoncheck will be delivering the opening plenary speech on March 28th at 9:30 am and Rahul Gupta will be chairing the Touch and Haptics session on March 29th at 2 pm. To meet with the Cambrios team in Munich please contact lopec@cambrios.com.

About CAM Holdings, Cambrios Advanced Materials and CAM China

CAM Holdings through its subsidiaries Cambrios Advanced Materials in Sunnyvale, California and CAM China in Xiamen, China, lead the industry in providing innovative solutions using nanotechnology. Its breakthrough silver nanowire-based transparent conductors simplify electronics manufacturing and improve end-product cost and performance for electronic devices. The company's ClearOhm® product is a transparent conductor with significantly higher optical and electrical performance than traditional materials and methods. Applications of ClearOhm material include touch screens, EMI shielding, ePaper, OLED lighting and thin film photovoltaics.