Cameco Reports Document Filings

Cameco (TSX:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) reported today that it filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The document includes Cameco's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, its management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), and its Canadian annual information form (AIF).

In addition, Cameco filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its AIF. Its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its MD&A were filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities in February 2017.

Cameco also filed a technical report for the Inkai operation under Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101.

All of these documents are posted on our website. Shareholders may obtain hard copies of these documents, including the financial statements, free of charge by contacting:

Cameco Investor Relations 2121 11th Street West Saskatoon, SK S7M 1J3 Phone: (306) 956-6340

On April 7, 2017, Cameco plans to post on its website the management proxy circular that is being distributed to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2017 for its annual meeting of shareholders on May 11, 2017.

Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade mineral reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. We also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.