Camelot Taps 4C to Power Innovative Advertising on Snapchat

Media Agency to Leverage 4C's Self-Serve Platform for Snap Ads

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Today, Camelot, a strategic media and marketing agency, and 4C Insights (4C), a data science and media technology company, announced a partnership that will bring Snapchat advertising to Camelot's client base.

With an estimated 150 million people on Snapchat, 2.5 billion Snaps created every day and 63 percent of its audience 18- to 34-year-olds, Camelot's clients can now easily and effectively reach new customers by tapping into top-ranked 4C Social Ads to buy Snap Ads. Through 4C's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Camelot will be able to run auction-based campaigns programmatically, optimize targeting and creative, as well as utilize on-demand automated reporting.

"Today's marketers are hard-pressed to keep up with ever-changing ways in which people consume content and Snapchat is at the center of this revolution," said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. "As the first company to offer a self-service platform for Snap Ads, we understand the power of technology automation and are pleased to partner with Camelot to help its clients keep pace with consumers."

"Collaborating with 4C was a no-brainer; its solution for Snap Ads is best-in-class and the company has a strong vision for solving modern day marketing challenges," said Chris Zarski, VP Interactive and Social Media Practice, Camelot Communications. "Snapchat has become a major component of our clients' multi-channel strategies and having access to 4C's self-serve platform puts our team in the driver's seat."

Camelot delivers start-ups and top brands powerful and efficient marketing strategies and media services. By utilizing data, technology, and experience, Camelot ensures its clients reach the right people in the right places. The agency plans to leverage 4C for Snap Ads across its client portfolio with a focus on the Financial Services (FinServ), Travel, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) verticals.

4C is helping brands win the battle for consumer attention across screens. The company was recently named #1 in customer satisfaction for cross-channel advertising software by G2 Crowd. 4C's products are built on more than 30 years of computational science research by Founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Alok Choudhary, at prestigious institutions including Northwestern University. The company's patented technology also leverages hardware and intellectual property acquired through Civolution and Royal Philips Electronics.

Please visit www.4Cinsights.com/SnapAds for more information.

About 4C Insights, Inc.

4C is a global leader in data science and media technology with solutions for multi-screen convergence. Brands, agencies and media owners rely on the 4C Insights Affinity Graph™ to identify their most valuable audiences and improve effectiveness across channels. With nearly $1 billion in annualized media spend running through its software-as-a-service platform, 4C offers activation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram and Snapchat as well as TV Synced Ads across display, search, social and video. The company also provides paid, earned and owned media analytics leveraging its Teletrax™ television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 15 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information

About Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media LLC

Established in 1983, Camelot Strategic Marketing and Media is an independent marketing and media agency. Camelot with billings of over $500 million in US, Canada and Mexico, provides leading edge, fact based digital strategies to Fortune 500 clients that include Southwest Airlines, Intuit, NFL and Experian. Camelot's award winning work is focused on developing fully integrated marketing and media plans that are proven by the positive success of our clients. Please visit camelotsmm.com for more information.