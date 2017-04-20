Cameo Resources Corp. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Cameo Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CRU)(OTC PINK:SIDNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a private placement of 4,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one transferable warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each full Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 per Common Share for a period of three years. Proceeds of the financing are anticipated to be used for general working capital.

In connection with the closing of the Financing, Cameo paid cash finder's fees of $16,875.

All securities issued in the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing.

None of the securities issued in the financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

CAMEO RESOURCES CORP.

Akash Patel, President

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are projections and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those concerning the Company's anticipated use of the proceeds of the financing. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) and risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry in general or otherwise disclosed in the Company's periodic disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management which management believes were reasonable on the dates made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company. does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.