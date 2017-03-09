Campaign encourages construction industry to work together to improve productivity

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - From company owners and contractors to workers, all sectors and all members of Canada's construction and maintenance industry are being urged to join a national effort to change the way they plan, work and build. The industry-led initiative aimed at boosting productivity, was launched today by BuildForce Canada.

"A changing global economy, rapidly aging workforce and slower growth, are forcing our industry to take a hard look at every stage of construction in order to stay competitive and attract new investment," said Rosemary Sparks, Executive Director of BuildForce Canada. "We're engaging industry in a national conversation about tackling many of its biggest challenges and that includes productivity."

BuildForce is raising industry awareness about best practices and how companies can work smarter. A new portal on www.buildforce.ca will link industry to best practices, research and resources. Productivity is being incorporated into BuildForce's online training courses and will also be a focus of a national construction industry summit planned for this fall.

Productivity is considered essential to keeping Canada's economy competitive. Even small practical steps can help improve productivity, from communication between owners and contractors to ensuring equipment arrives on time.

"We're working with industry to ensure the construction sector stays competitive," added Sparks. "It's all about a shift in thinking so that productivity becomes an important part of industry's culture. How we work, is how we win."

BuildForce Canada is a national industry-led organization that represents all sectors of Canada's construction industry. Its mandate is to provide accurate and timely labour market data and analysis, as well as programs and initiatives to help manage workforce requirements and build the capacity and the capability of Canada's construction and maintenance workforce. For more information about new productivity tools for industry visit: www.buildforce.ca