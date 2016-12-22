Camping World Announces Expansion in Virginia with Massive Supercenter Planned

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced plans for rapid expansion in the state of Virginia, with a massive Supercenter planned in the Richmond area.

Camping World currently operates stores in Roanoke and Winchester, Virginia, and has identified other Virginia markets for rapid expansion, all to be anchored by a massive Supercenter in Richmond. Additional markets identified for expansion include Virginia Beach, Charlottesville, Alexandria and Fredricksburg. "Virginia is a great state for the outdoor enthusiast and we feel strongly there is a tremendous opportunity to penetrate the market and expand market share with our entire portfolio of Camping World and Good Sam products and services," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. "As part of our growth strategy, the brand is making major investments in the quality of its dealer network. The company's network will continue to expand and evolve while continuing to serve as our customers' one-stop shopping location for everything outdoor and RV."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. ( NYSE : CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States through over 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

