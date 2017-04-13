Camping World Announces Massive Six Store Expansion Plan in Michigan

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced plans for expansion in the state of Michigan.

Camping World currently operates a SuperCenter in Houghton Lake, with its full array of products and services, and two parts and accessories retail stores in the Belleville and Grand Rapids communities.

"Michigan is home to many outdoor enthusiasts and we feel strongly there is an opportunity to penetrate the market and expand market share with our entire portfolio of Camping World and Good Sam products and services," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. "Our goal is to add new stores and either expand or relocate existing stores. Based on current market conditions and the addition of new stores, expansion or relocation of existing stores, our goal is to have at least six full service SuperCenters with the full selection of Camping World and Good Sam products and services in the state of Michigan by the end of 2018."

"We believe our product lineup and offering gives us the unique ability to rapidly expand in the state of Michigan and better serve our current customer base while also attracting additional outdoor enthusiasts to our locations," said Roger Nuttall, President of Camping World retail. "This planned expansion reinforces our focus on increasing market share with our country-wide expansion and customers will benefit from expanded product and service capabilities and a nationwide network of dealerships and accessory stores."

