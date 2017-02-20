Campofrio Food Group Leads the Way in Digitization with Cisco Connected Factory Solution

'New Bureba' food processing smart facility puts into practice key principles of Industry 4.0 to deliver a more efficient, agile, flexible manufacturing operation

MADRID, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) -- Campofrío Food Group, the leading international producer of branded processed meats, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, has cut the ribbon on a brand-new plant that boasts the latest in digital technology.

With a gross surface area expanding 99,000 square meters and an estimated production of 101,400 tons a year, the 'New Bureba' plant is located in Burgos, in Northern Spain. It replaces the previous facilities, destroyed by a fire in November 2014, but is far from a standard rebuild, incorporating the industrial sector's very latest innovations.

From the beginning of the design process, Campofrío seized the opportunity to create a 'smart' factory that connects machines, devices, sensors and people in real-time. The company selected Cisco Connected Factory solution to create a 'Factory 4.0' that would enable to manage and optimize its business processes and make well-informed decisions.

Key highlights

IT/OT convergence. Converging IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) networks through Ethernet and IP allows Campofrío to securely inter-connect machines across the plant over a highly secure, reliable, and integrated platform. This means to streamline processes, ensure quality production, and speed up time to innovation.





Converging IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) networks through Ethernet and IP allows Campofrío to securely inter-connect machines across the plant over a highly secure, reliable, and integrated platform. This means to streamline processes, ensure quality production, and speed up time to innovation. Real-time monitoring and analytics. Implemented in line with industry standards ISA-95 and ISA-99, the Cisco Connected Factory architectural solution provides an automated interface between enterprise and control systems, allowing real-time monitoring and analytics. It aims to provide Campofrío improved control of the plant, increased efficiency and flexibility, less downtime, and higher productivity cycles.





Implemented in line with industry standards ISA-95 and ISA-99, the Cisco Connected Factory architectural solution provides an automated interface between enterprise and control systems, allowing real-time monitoring and analytics. It aims to provide Campofrío improved control of the plant, increased efficiency and flexibility, less downtime, and higher productivity cycles. Increased security. By closely controlling on-premise and remote access to plant networks by user, device, and location, it also helps improving overall company security for both digital and physical assets.





By closely controlling on-premise and remote access to plant networks by user, device, and location, it also helps improving overall company security for both digital and physical assets. Partner ecosystem. The solution was deployed by Cisco Advanced Services in partnership with Aryse, Vodafone and Bluefish to deliver access, wireless, and industrial Ethernet technologies and to put in place the unified converged infrastructure.





This is the first implementation of the Cisco Connected Factory in Spain. With Cisco Connected Factory, manufacturing customers are able to benefit from a validated, complete solution to securely connect machines and sensors and gain insights from IoT data. The solution is already in use by international manufacturers globally, including General Motors, Stanley Black & Decker, and Daimler Trucks North America.

Supporting quotes

Javier Álvarez, CIO at Campofrío Food Group: "Upon a great effort made by our employees, customers and partners, we've created one of the most advanced food manufacturing plants in Europe. Designing our 'New Bureba' facility with connectivity at its core, we are confident to have a Factory 4.0 blueprint that will help us in continuing to demonstrate excellence through innovation, competitive pricing and rapid time to market."





"Upon a great effort made by our employees, customers and partners, we've created one of the most advanced food manufacturing plants in Europe. Designing our 'New Bureba' facility with connectivity at its core, we are confident to have a Factory 4.0 blueprint that will help us in continuing to demonstrate excellence through innovation, competitive pricing and rapid time to market." Jesús Mansilla, Enterprise Manager at Cisco Spain: "To stay competitive, manufacturers need to create an expanded, adaptable network infrastructure that connects IT systems with the plant floor and get monitoring and analytics in real-time. The digital manufacturing foundation delivered by Cisco Connected Factory is a great example of the Industrial Internet of Things in action."





Supporting Resources

Read the blog about the announcement from Douglas Bellin, Cisco Global Senior Manager, Manufacturing and Energy, at Cisco Manufacturing Blog

Cisco Connected Factory

Cisco Manufacturing Solutions

About Campofrío Food Group

Campofrío Food Group is a subsidiary of Sigma Alimentos (Sigma), a company which produces processed meats, milk products and refrigerated and frozen goods that it commercializes through well-positioned brands in the markets in which it operates. Sigma operates in 68 countries and 144 distribution facilities, serving more than 500.000 clients within eighteen countries in Northern, Center and South America, Western Europe and the Caribbean. Currently, Sigma counts with more than 40,000 employees.

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco, the Cisco logo, Cisco Systems and Cisco IOS are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds