Campus Advantage Announces 2017 FOCUS Conference

Annual Leadership Conference to Provide Dynamic Training and Learning Opportunities

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Over 75 student housing professionals from across the United States are meeting in Austin for the FOCUS Conference presented by Campus Advantage, a leader in student housing, providing property management, consulting, acquisitions, and development services. Held at Austin's historic Driskill Hotel from January 23 to 26, FOCUS is a unique annual training opportunity designed to arm all property general managers and corporate staff to continue delivering on the Campus Advantage mission: to lead the world in creating financially successful communities that excel in providing rewarding living, learning, and career experiences.

FOCUS, which stands for "Fostering Our Communities' Ultimate Success," features more than 25 interactive sessions that provide attendees with training, learning opportunities, and dynamic team experiences that leave team members feeling inspired and empowered.

The conference concludes on January 26 with the 10th annual CAmmy Awards which brings together corporate employees and general managers to recognize employees and properties for their outstanding performance during 2016.

"Our purpose at Campus Advantage is to serve and inspire our employees and residents to achieve their full potential," said Mike Peter, President and CEO for Campus Advantage. "FOCUS is not only a highlight for our company as a whole, but is another opportunity for us to invest in developing successful people who in turn help us create successful communities -- making them our 'Campus Advantage.'"

The conference also features 38 corporate sponsors who help provide this exceptional training experience for our property and corporate leaders.

