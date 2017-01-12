Canabo Medical Inc. Announces 2 New Clinic Openings

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMM) ("Canabo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has opened new clinics in the Moncton, New Brunswick area and Kingston, Ontario. Canabo clinics specialize in assisting referred patients with a wide variety of chronic conditions through medical marijauna treatments. Canabo clinics operate under a proprietary assessment, medical evaluation and patient educational protocols. Both clinics are now accepting physician referrals through the Company's national intake call center.

Dr. Neil Smith, Executive Chairman of Canabo stated, "We are pleased to open our 11th and 12th clinics in Canada. We look forward to more openings in the future."

Canabo wholly owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's largest referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. After beginning operations in 2014, Canabo now has twelve clinic locations, including Toronto, Barrie, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halifax, St. John's, Moncton, Kingston and Edmonton, with more clinics planned for opening in 2017.

