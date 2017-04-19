Canabo Opens Clinic in Kelowna, BC and Provides Update on Peak Medical Group

KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMM) ( OTCQB : CAMDF) ("Canabo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has opened its 16th clinic in Kelowna, British Columbia. The Kelowna clinic is located in the Sterling Centre at 3975 Lakeshore Road, and will be led by Dr. Chemanthi Kalen.

Canabo is also pleased to provide an update on its growth with Peak Medical Group ("Peak Medical") who operates partner clinics for Canabo throughout Alberta. Peak Medical has recently opened a new, second location in Edmonton in order to accommodate high patient demand.

Dr. Neil Smith, Executive Chairman stated, "Kelowna marks the 6th clinic opening for Canabo in 2017 and demonstrates we are continuing to execute on our aggressive clinic roll out schedule. We are also pleased with our patient growth in Alberta through our partner Peak Medical."

About Canabo Medical Inc.

Canabo wholly owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's largest physician led referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. Established in 2014, Canabo has 16 clinics across Canada with several additional locations set to open in 2017.

Canabo operates referral-only medical clinics dedicated to evaluating the suitability of prescribing, and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. Clinics operated by Canabo are staffed by physicians and qualified health care practitioners specifically trained to assess patient suitability for cannabinoid treatment, recommend treatment regimes, and monitor treatment progress.

