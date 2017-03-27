Canabo Opens Clinic in St. Catharine's, Ontario

ST. CATHARINE'S, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMM) ( OTCQB : CAMDF) ("Canabo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has opened a clinic in St. Catharine's, Ontario. Canabo clinics specialize in assisting referred patients with a wide variety of chronic conditions through medical marijuana treatments. Our St. Catharine's clinic is located at 180 Vine Street South.

Dr. Neil Smith, Executive Chairman of Canabo Medical Inc. stated, "Our clinic in St. Catharine's is opening on the heels of our clinic opening in Chilliwack. We are aggressively expanding across Canada as more Physicians and patients alike want to be involved in CMC."

Canabo wholly owns and operates 14 Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's most respected and largest referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. Since beginning operations in 2014, Canabo now has clinic locations in Toronto, Barrie, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Stoney Creek, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halifax, St. John's, Moncton, Kingston, Edmonton, Calgary and Chilliwack. The company has plans to open an additional 8 clinics in 2017.

