Canabo Opens Clinic in London, Ontario and Announces Plans to Release its First Observational Research Study

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMM) ( OTCQB : CAMDF) ("Canabo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has opened its 15th clinic in London, Ontario. The London clinic is located at 130 Thompson Road.

Canabo is also pleased to announce that Dr. Neil Smith, Executive Chairman will be presenting results from the Company's Observational Study at the Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids (CCIC) "Cannabinoids in Clinical Practice" event April 6-7, 2017 in Toronto. The research to be presented will focus on observations of benzodiazepine use among Canabo patients. The Company currently tracks over 1,500 patients who started medical cannabinoids while on benzodiazepines.

Dr. Smith stated, "We consider the release of this first research report a milestone not just for Canabo but for the medical cannabis industry as a whole. We anticipate that the results of our first study will be significant within the medical community as a large number of patients under our treatments completely eliminated benzodiazepines from their medication regime."

The study co-author team includes:

Dr. Andrew Davis, PhD

Dr. Andrew Davis received his Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Rochester, where he also held both a Sproull Fellowship and a Lionel McKenzie Fellowship, and a B.Sc. from Memorial University of Newfoundland. Dr. Davis has regularly presented research at a variety of seminars and conferences including the Canadian Economics Association, of which he is a member, and is most recently published in Economic Modelling.

Dr. Danial Schecter, MD, CCFP

Dr. Schecter is co-founder of the Cannabinoid Medical Clinic (CMClinic) and a practicing family physician. As a recognized medical expert in the field of prescription cannabinoids and medical marijuana, Dr. Schecter has given numerous presentations to fellow physicians and developed educational programs on this subject.

Dr. Michael Verbora, MBA, MD, CCFP

Dr. Michael Verbora earned his medical degree at the University of Western Ontario and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Odette School of Business. To date Dr. Verbora has completed over two thousand initial consultations for cannabinoid therapy. He has also presented for the Ontario College of Family Physicians annual Windsor pain conference on cannabinoid therapy. Dr. Verbora is a member of the Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids (CCIC), Doctors for Responsible Access (DRA) and the Canadian Pain Society (CPS).

Dr. Mark Taylor, MD, FRCS(C), FACS

Dr. Mark Taylor is currently a Professor as well as the Interim Head of the Division of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Dalhousie University. Dr. Taylor has 15 years' experience as a Head and Neck Surgeon in Halifax in addition to resident education. His practice focuses on Head and Neck Oncology, as well as Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, in which he is also Board Certified. Dr. Taylor has over 150 peer-reviewed publications to his credit and has a particular interest in research into cannabinoid therapy.

Canabo wholly owns and operates 15 Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, Canada's most respected and largest referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. Since beginning operations in 2014, Canabo now has clinic locations in Toronto, Barrie, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Stoney Creek, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Halifax, St. John's, Moncton, Kingston, Edmonton, Calgary, and Chilliwack. The company plans to open an additional 7 clinics in 2017.

Canabo

