Canada 150: Library and Archives Canada and Canada on Screen pay tribute to Quebec cinema classic Tit-Coq

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Library and Archives Canada (LAC), in collaboration with Canada on Screen, will host a screening tonight of the Quebec cinema classic Tit-Coq (Little Rooster) as part of the commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation.

The screening will begin with a panel discussion moderated by the Librarian and Archivist of Canada, Dr. Guy Berthiaume, and include author Anne-Marie Sicotte, the granddaughter of the film's writer and creator, the late Quebec theatre legend Gratien Gélinas.

The retro-style 35 mm movie screening of Tit-Coq, a Quebec cinema classic, kicks off the first of four Canadian classic screenings as part LAC's collaboration with Canada on Screen.

As part of this year's 150 celebrations, Canada on Screen is showcasing free screenings of 150 moving image works that have shaped the country's culture, identity and heritage. The program is a co-production of TIFF, LAC, the Cinémathèque Québécoise, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver, and is made possible by TIFF's presenting partners, the Government of Canada, the Royal Bank of Canada, and the Government of Ontario.

This event is free to the public and will begin at 6:00 pm in the auditorium of 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa. The next screening taking place at Library and Archives Canada will be Denys Arcand's Le Déclin de l'empire américain (The Decline of the American Empire), on March 29.

http://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/about-us/events/Pages/2017/tit-coq-canada-screen.aspx

Quote:

"Library and Archives is thrilled to partner with Canada on Screen to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. What an opportunity to showcase great cinema classics that have helped forge our identity and our history. Tonight we are proud to pay tribute to a great Quebec cinema pioneer by showcasing Gratien Gélinas' Tit-Coq. A strong voice in both cinema and theatre, Gélinas' works have transcended language and geographical barriers."

- Dr. Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

About Canada on Screen

http://www.tiff.net/canadaonscreen/

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

