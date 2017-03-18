Canada 150 Skating Day - A Family Event Celebrating A Canadian Iconic Winter Activity

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 18, 2017) - The Government of Canada is pleased to announce that Skate Canada will receive funding of $250,000 for its community project Canada 150 Skating Day. This special day is set to take place in communities across Canada on December 10, 2017. Rogers Communications will be the official sponsor of Canada 150 Skating Day. To make 2017 a memorable year for all Canadians, the Government of Canada has invested in Canada-wide, regional and local projects. The 150th anniversary of Confederation is an opportunity to engage Canadians in their communities and celebrate our culture and history, and skating certainly plays a central role in Canadian communities and our culture.

Quotes

"Skating is an iconic winter activity that is part of our country's sporting heritage. On December 10, 2017, let's glide in to winter by skating together! Embrace the cold with your family and friends and participate in Canada 150 Skating Day. I also challenge all municipalities to join the celebration and host a Canada 150 Skating Day for everyone to take part in!" -The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We would like to thank the Government of Canada and Rogers for supporting Canada 150 Skating Day, and for helping establish skate banks at our Skate Canada clubs in communities across the country. These skate banks will touch Canadians in communities from coast to coast to coast who may not have equipment to learn to skate, allowing them to embrace the joy of skating." - Debra Armstong, CEO, Skate Canada

Quick Facts

The main themes of the Government of Canada's vision for the 150th anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusion, the environment, youth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

The Canada 150 Fund, established in April 2015, has an overall budget of $200 million. Through the Fund, the Government of Canada makes strategic investments in activities that support the vision of the 150th anniversary of Confederation and encourage Canadians to participate directly.

Associated Links

Canada 150 http://canada.pch.gc.ca/eng/1468262573081