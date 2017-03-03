Canada and B.C. invest in Highway 7 expansion in Mission

MISSION, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Modern and efficient transportation networks are crucial to increasing economic opportunities, facilitating trade, and creating well-paying jobs. When well-planned infrastructure makes it easier for businesses to get their goods to market or for Canadians to get to work on time, bring their kids to school, or get to the grocery store, the entire economy benefits.

Today, Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Marc Dalton, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; announced joint funding of $41.5 million to make significant improvements to Highway 7 through Mission.

Crews will widen 3.1 kilometres of Highway 7 from two to four lanes, and install a concrete median barrier between Silverdale Avenue and Nelson Street. This project will help increase the capacity of this busy stretch of highway.

Once completed, this project will improve safety, access and traffic flow for local residents, tourists and commercial drivers.

"This major investment in Highway 7 through Mission will benefit local businesses, residents and tourists alike, while helping to foster long-term prosperity across the region. By working in partnership with other levels of government, we are making smart investments that will foster a thriving middle class, grow our economy and improve the quality of life of Canadians."

Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Mission is a growing and thriving community, and Highway 7 traffic through Mission is comprised of local residents, along with commercial goods movers, people travelling from other parts of B.C., and tourists visiting our beautiful region. We are happy to partner with the federal government on this important four-laning and median barrier project for Highway 7, which will benefit all motorists for safer and more efficient travel year-round on this corridor."

Marc Dalton, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. On behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

These Highway 7 upgrades are part of a $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission corridor to accommodate increasing traffic demands and regional growth in this area.

The improvements are expected to be completed by winter 2018/19. More than 200 jobs are expected to be created over the life of the corridor enhancement project.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $22.45 million for the $70-million safety and capacity improvement project for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission Highway 7 corridor through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund, and the Government of B.C. is contributing $47.55 million as part of B.C. on the Move.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

