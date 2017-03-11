Canada and British Columbia announce funding for 26 new infrastructure projects across B.C.

PITT MEADOWS, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 11, 2017) - The governments of Canada and British Columbia are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class now while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future. Infrastructure investments are vital to creating opportunities, and building inclusive communities where families can work, learn and play.

Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Doug Bing, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, announced joint funding of over $87 million for 26 new infrastructure projects in 26 communities throughout the province.

These investments cover a wide range of community infrastructure projects including green energy systems, solid waste management, drinking water, wastewater management, highways, roads, bridges, disaster mitigation, regional airport improvements and broadband access. For example, in Pitt Meadows funding will go towards replacing the aging Pitt Polder pump station with a new, more efficient system. This new system will help ensure that the city is better prepared to manage and mitigate potential flood situations.

Once complete, these projects will provide more reliable and efficient public services for residents and tourists while better protecting the environment. They will also open new opportunities for businesses to grow and create jobs for the middle class.

Quotes

"Infrastructure investments are key to creating well-paying jobs for middle class Canadians, and boosting economic development. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in these 26 infrastructure projects, as they will have a positive and lasting impact in communities across British Columbia."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"When public infrastructure in many of our smaller communities is in need of repair or upgrade, the high costs associated are often difficult for a community alone to bear. However, when senior levels of government act together, we can facilitate these important infrastructure improvements and build stronger communities throughout B.C."

The Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"By aligning municipal, federal and provincial dollars, the Small Communities Fund eases the challenge of meeting the infrastructure demands that small communities face - ultimately benefiting British Columbians throughout the province. Projects supported by this fund - whether in public transit, drinking water, green energy or wastewater management - will leave lasting impacts in their communities."

The Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development

"The Pitt Polder pump station is an essential piece of infrastructure for our local agricultural industry. For years, I have advocated for this vital funding. This partnership with the provincial and federal governments ensures that we can proceed with a much-needed upgrade to this historic pump station. This will help keep our fields arable and benefit farming families in our community."

John Becker, Mayor of Pitt Meadows

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide up to $43,522,512 of the total eligible cost of $149,300,564 towards these 26 projects. The Government of British Columbia will also contribute $43,522,512. The Small Communities Fund allocation for British Columbia is $108,989,744.

Local governments will provide the remaining funds to cover their respective project costs.

Through the Small Communities Fund, the governments of Canada and British Columbia are working in partnership to provide funding for priority public infrastructure projects that deliver on local needs in communities across the province that have populations below 100,000 people.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Province's contributions through the Small Communities Fund is one of the key ways the B.C. government is taking action to strengthen, grow and diversify many rural communities. This funding builds on the immediate investments and long-term action plan outlined in B.C.'s Rural Economic Development Strategy that are expected to create over 26,000 jobs and add $2.8 billion to provincial GDP.

Associated products

Backgrounder - Canada and British Columbia announce funding for 26 new infrastructure projects across B.C.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180 billion+ infrastructure plan

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - Small Communities Fund

New Building Canada Plan

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada