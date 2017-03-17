Canada and British Columbia invest in 144 new water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the province

Supporting healthier communities for future generations

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Having access to clean, reliable drinking water is critical to the health and prosperity of Canadian communities and for attracting economic opportunities for the middle class and those working hard to join it. By ensuring that drinking water and wastewater systems are modern, efficient and meet the capacity needs of our communities, the governments of Canada and British Columbia are safeguarding the well-being of Canadian families, protecting our waterways and preserving our ecosystems.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, announced a combined $373.2 million for 144 new projects in British Columbia through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding-more than $186.6 million- and the Province is investing nearly $123.2 million. Local governments are contributing the balance of $63.4 million.

Funding will support infrastructure projects across the province such as a new water treatment plant in West Kelowna, a drinking water system upgrade and universal metering project in Balfour, design work in Elkford for new water mains, a water main extension in Oak Bay, wastewater lagoon aeration upgrades in Tumbler Ridge, and extensive sewer work in Vancouver. Also on the list is a $5.8 million combined sewer separation project in Burnaby, which will make critical improvements to the city's wastewater and storm water systems that will protect the local environment by preventing sewer overflows to the environment during periods of heavy rain and reducing the amount of wastewater that needs to be treated.

These investments are part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and British Columbia, announced on September 30, 2016, and are in addition to the $36.1 million in federal funding and $23.8 million in provincial funding announced that day for 35 water projects.

Quotes

"Infrastructure is the foundation of the Canada we all want to build for tomorrow. Both large and small communities can find it challenging to fund much-needed water and wastewater infrastructure, which is why the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is so important. This latest round of approved projects will protect the environment, keep communities in British Columbia healthy, and will create well-paying jobs for the middle class."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure for all communities in our province. The Clean Water and Wastewater Fund enables local governments to make the critical investments in essential services their citizens rely upon. These projects will create close to 4,000 direct and indirect jobs that will benefit local families across British Columbia."

The Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development

"The City of Burnaby is committed to sustainability and sewer separation is a key environmental initiative. Since 1998, we've been upgrading our old sewer systems to separate clean runoff from sewer, reducing the quantity of wastewater directed to treatment facilities, saving taxpayer dollars, and ensuring untreated waste doesn't reach our rivers and streams. It's a labour-intensive project that takes many years. We are thrilled to be able to apply these funds immediately to this critical ongoing project."

Colleen Jordan, Burnaby City Councillor

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada allocated $225,067,721 to British Columbia under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

The Government of British Columbia is providing up to $148.5 million through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and will fund 33 per cent of the eligible project costs.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

These record investments in modern, safe infrastructure projects throughout the province build on the immediate investments and long-term action plan outlined in B.C.'s Rural Economic Development Strategy that are expected to create over 26,000 jobs and add $2.8 billion to provincial GDP.

