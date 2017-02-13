Canada Carbon Begins Public Consultations in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Quebec for Miller Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CCB)(FRANKFURT:U7N1) is pleased to report that it has commenced broad public consultations in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge ("GSLR"), Québec with respect to its plans to develop its flagship 100% owned Miller Graphite and Marble Project located 80 kilometres ("km") west of Montréal. In response to questions raised by residents, GSLR Municipal Council announced on Friday, February 10th 2017, that it plans to reconsider its decision to support Canada Carbon's application submitted to the Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole du Québec ("CPTAQ") to designate the Project site as land approved for non-agricultural uses. Municipal Council has arranged public consultations to be held on February 22nd (French language) and February 25th (English language) to discuss the Miller Project with local residents.

Community Consultation for Project Permitting

Within a few months, Canada Carbon will proceed with the formal public consultation required by the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles for its Miller Project permitting applications, after the final infrastructure layout is determined. Notice of the public meeting will be broadly distributed to community members not less than 30 days before the meeting date. Detailed documentation describing the proposed project will be made available both online and in hard copy format during the 30 day notice period. Questions or comments can be submitted in advance of the meeting, or may be raised during the meeting. Comments may also be submitted for 30 days after the meeting is held. Canada Carbon will also meet with community groups to discuss their concerns at any other time, if requested.

Canada Carbon's proposed Miller Graphite and Marble Project will consist of a graphite mine, marble quarry and associated infrastructure occupying approximately 67 hectares (0.67 sq. km.) on private land currently being operated as a woodlot. The mine/quarry will have a surface footprint of approximately 29 hectares (0.29 sq. km.), and will be restored at the time of closure. Already, detailed environmental surveys conducted by third-party consultants have demonstrated that the project is not expected to release contaminants into the environment during mine operations or after closure. The final environmental report will be publicly available as soon as the Feasibility Study engineering work determines the optimal layout of all Project infrastructure.

Canada Carbon Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. R. Bruce Duncan remarked, "Canada Carbon welcomes this opportunity to communicate openly with GSLR residents about its development plans for the Miller Project. To ensure that all community members are fully informed, the Company will be sending out information letters that will include contact information to make it as easy as possible for questions to be asked and answered and comments to be received. Over the last four years, the Company has spent millions of dollars in the community for goods, services, and labour. We hope to continue to do so for many years to come."

CANADA CARBON INC.

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director

