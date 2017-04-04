Canada Carbon Issued Active Claims for 100% of Its Previously Pending Miller Property Claims

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CCB)(FRANKFURT:U7N1) is pleased to report that the Company has been issued active mineral claims for all of the previously pending claims on the Miller Property. The pending claims were in that state because they overlaid, completely or in part, areas which were restricted in 2014 by Regional County Municipalities ("RCM") in order to protect certain lands from mineral exploration. That temporary restriction was to be revised once new guidelines to define such territories were passed into law by the province of Quebec. Those guidelines were released in January 2017, and the Argenteuil RCM sent a proposal for mining incompatible territories within its boundaries to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MERN"). The 2014 restrictions were then replaced with the newly defined incompatible zones. MERN then removed the pending status from the mineral claim applications and active claims were issued to Canada Carbon Inc. because the new mining incompatible territories cannot be retroactively applied to either existing or pending mineral claims.

The newly issued active Miller property claims released by the Ministry of Mines can be seen in this Figure: https://www.canadacarbon.com/images/Miller_Property_Claim_Map_03-April-2017.jpg. Despite the fact that the newly granted claims are restriction free, in a letter to the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, dated February 16th 2017, the Company indicated that it intended to perform a review of areas that the Municipality identified as currently incompatible with mining activities to ensure that the Company's activities are in line with the Municipality's development plan to the greatest extent possible. Based on the review completed to-date, the Company has already decided not to perform exploration work on the following areas:

The cottage area surrounding McGillivray Lake

The Calumet urban perimeter

The Rivière-Rouge Parc project

The Rouge River corridor

The historical, cultural and patrimonial areas in the McGillivray Lake area and the northern Scotch Road settlements

Active agricultural zones

The Company will conduct an evaluation of the remainder of the recommended areas by the Municipality to determine their potential for high purity graphite hosted in marble before performing exploration work over the newly active claims. As usual, the Company will enter into direct contact with any land owner on whose property it may wish to explore.

Canada Carbon Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. R. Bruce Duncan remarked, "Canada Carbon now possesses 180 active mineral claims, with a total area of over 103.76 km2. This claim package secures all of the marble units in the vicinity and ensures that Canada Carbon will be the only high purity graphite explorer active in the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge territory."

Miller Project Update

The Company recognizes that the issue of water quality is critical to the Argenteuil RCM, citizens of Grenville and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and their respective municipal representatives. An independent third party review of the Miller Project hydrogeology and its impact on Grenville's municipal well is being conducted. The Company welcomes the review and has provided the consulting firm with all of its hydrogeology reports.

Canada Carbon Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. R. Bruce Duncan remarked, "The Miller Project land use application to the CPTAQ was updated in March 2017. The Company will also be providing citizens with follow up information to questions that emerged during the public meetings held in February 2017."

Canada Carbon has established a dedicated page on its website to host final environmental and other assessment reports, which will be updated as new information becomes available. The Miller Project Reports page can be accessed from the website home page, or by opening this link: https://www.canadacarbon.com/miller-project-reports. The Company will provide periodic updates via newspaper ads and flyers delivered to GSLR residents, and will hold further public meetings from time to time as the results of the Project feasibility study are made public and the quarry and mine permit applications are considered.

CANADA CARBON INC.

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director

