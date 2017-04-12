Canada Carbon's Miller Graphite and Marble Project Now Recognized as a Development Stage Project by Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CCB)(FRANKFURT:U7N1) is pleased to report that the Company has been designated as a development stage mining project by Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MERN"). The Miller Project is one of 27 development stage projects alongside producing mines shown on the following map: https://tinyurl.com/n55spbe

Canada Carbon Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. R. Bruce Duncan remarked, "Canada Carbon is pleased to obtain recognition from MERN for all the work it has put into the Miller Project. The Ministry has determined that we are now a development stage resource project, based on the various engineering and assessment reports demonstrating the potential future viability of the Miller Graphite and Marble Project."

Canada Carbon has established a dedicated page on its website to host final environmental and other assessment reports, which will be updated as new information becomes available. The Miller Project Reports page can be accessed from the website home page, or by opening this link: https://www.canadacarbon.com/miller-project-reports. The Company will provide periodic updates via newspaper ads and flyers delivered to GSLR residents, and will hold further public meetings from time to time as the results of the Project feasibility study are made public and the quarry and mine permit applications are considered.

CANADA CARBON INC.

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).