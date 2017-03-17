Canada elected to global open government leadership role

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Canada is celebrating the global drive towards open and transparent government today with the announcement that it has been elected to a seat on the Steering Committee of the Open Government Partnership (OGP). Canada will be represented by the Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, when its three-year term begins on October 1, 2017.

Canada was elected to one of four state-level seats, along with Italy, South Africa and South Korea

Minister Brison acknowledged the important work that remains to be done and congratulated the other governments elected to the Steering Committee. He also paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of the departing members of the Steering Committee, all of whom played a critical role in founding the Open Government Partnership in 2011.

Quick Facts

The Open Government Partnership is an international multi-stakeholder initiative that brings together 75 governments and hundreds of civil society organizations. It was launched in 2011 to provide a global platform for those committed to making governments around the world more open, accountable, and responsive to citizens.

The Open Government Partnership Steering Committee elections for government representatives were held from February 22 to March 15.

Newly elected members will rotate onto the OGP Steering Committee as of October 1, 2017, for a three-year term.

The Government of Canada recently announced its intention to adopt the International Open Data Charter, and its endorsement of the "Declaration, 4th Global Summit of the Open Government Partnership: Collective Actions to Accelerate Open Government".

Quote

"The Government of Canada welcomes this opportunity to take on a prominent role in sharing our experiences, learning from others, and advancing the principles of openness and transparency around the world. We look forward to supporting a greater focus on open, meaningful dialogue between governments and their citizens. Public engagement and collaboration will be at the heart of our work as a member of the Steering Committee of the Open Government Partnership."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

