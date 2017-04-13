Canada House Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (formerly Abba Medix Group Inc.) ("Canada House") or the ("Company") (CSE:CHV)(CSE:CHV.CN) is pleased to provide an operational update to shareholders.

Canada House is a late stage ACMPR applicant with its facility located in Pickering, ON. Canada House is in the review stage of its application and is anticipating inspection by Health Canada in the near future.

With the potential legalization of cannabis for recreational use in 2018, the Company will be well equipped to handle the increased demand for cannabis, planning to expand it's facility in the coming months.

Canada House also continues to expand its existing patient base. The company continues to focus on its veteran patients, supporting them through the process of education through to receipt of their medical cannabis. The Company's network of existing ACMPR Licensed Producers currently supports all Canada House clients.

Canada House also recently announced the acquisition of Knalysis Technologies Inc.

Knalysis creates tools for better cannabis health outcomes by its innovative software that seamlessly links physicians, providers and patients, offering a global approach to reporting, monitoring and care.

The Knalysis acquisition will enhance the current experience Canada House clients receive while attracting new clients interested in receiving unsurpassed attention to their needs.

Canada House is primarily focused on the promotion of health and wellness through a multiple step approach delivered through their wellness centres and clinics across Canada. Although Canada House does not currently grow or distribute cannabis at this time, the Company provides services to assist their clients in accessing a Licensed Producer (as such term is defined in the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"), identifying appropriate strains, and consulting and supporting clients regarding the use of medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of MFT, TLP, and Abba Medix Corp. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated medical marijuana marketplace. For more information please visit www.abbamedix.com, www.mftgroup.ca and www.plantsnotpills.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements within this press release relating to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the Acquisition, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, including the final approval to resume trading on the CSE, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Listing Statement. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.