Canada House Wellness Group Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV)(CSE:CHV.CN)(CNSX:CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company") announces that, further to its application, the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in respect of the Company's securities under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO only prohibits the interim Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer from trading in or purchasing the securities of the Company until two business days after all filings are brought up to date. The Company also has imposed a blackout on trading by all other directors, officers and insiders.

The MCTO was issued in respect of the Company's inability to file its audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2017 and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the August 28, 2017 filing deadline as further discussed in the Company's press release dated August 25, 2017.

The Company is working diligently to effect the Required Filings and expects to do so before the end of September. The Company will be providing a more comprehensive update shortly in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 and will continue to provide bi-weekly status reports to its shareholders until such time as all filings are up to date.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit http://www.canadahouse.ca or www.sedar.com.

