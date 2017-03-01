Canada Jetlines Ltd. Announces Closing of Business Combination Transaction and Confirms Listing of Warrants Issued in Prospectus Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: JET) (the "Company" or "Jetlines," and formerly known as Jet Metal Corp.) is pleased to announce that the net escrowed proceeds from the previously announced offering of subscription receipts (the "Offering") have been released to the Company and the business combination transaction between Jet Metal Corp. and Canada Jetlines Ltd. (the "Transaction") has closed. On the closing of the transaction Jet Metal Corp. changed its name to Canada Jetlines Ltd. and Canada Jetlines Ltd., now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, changed its name to Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd.

In addition, the Company confirms that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has confirmed the warrants that were issued in the Offering ("2017 Warrants") will be listed for trading on the Exchange under the ticker symbol "JET.WT.A". Trading will commence at the opening on March 7, 2017 of the Company's common and variable voting shares, 2014 common share purchase warrants and 2017 Warrants under the ticker symbols "JET," "JET.WT," and "JET.WT.A," respectively.

Release of Escrowed Proceeds of the Offering

The net proceeds held in escrow of $6,501,847.55 from the previously announced Offering have been released to the Company. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further the business objectives of Jetlines in launching an ultra-low cost airline carrier in Canada, including advancing the licensing process, augmenting the leadership team with operations and commercial personnel, branding and marketing activities, as well as advance internet, digital media and IT systems initiatives.

Closing of the Business Combination Transaction

The Company has closed the previously announced Transaction. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company consolidated its outstanding common shares on a 1.5:1 basis, continued as a Federal corporation pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act, changed its name to "Canada Jetlines Ltd." and Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (formerly Canada Jetlines Ltd.) has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The common and variable voting shares of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange, under a single ticker symbol, as a Tier 2 industrial issuer under the symbol "JET" on March 7, 2017. After giving effect to the Transaction and the Offering, there will be 57,636,409 common and variable voting shares of the Company issued and outstanding (calculated on a non-diluted basis).

Prior to the closing of the transaction, the Company issued 500,000 common shares (pre-consolidation) to settle outstanding debt of $100,000 due to King & Bay West Management Corp. In addition, the Company has paid a finder's fee of 443,544 common shares (post-consolidation) and $44,354.43 in cash to Cambrian Mining Finance Ltd.

New Board of Directors and Management Team

The Company welcomes a new board of directors and management team. Mark J. Morabito, Jim Scott, John Sutherland, Rejean Bourque, Stan Gadek, Deborah Robinson and Mark Lotz have been appointed as the new directors of the Company. Mr. Morabito has been appointed as Executive Chairman and Mr. Scott has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Additional officer appointments include Carlo Valente as Chief Financial Officer, Dix Lawson as Vice President Strategic Planning and Olen Aasen as Vice President Legal and Corporate Secretary.

Early Warning Decrease

As required pursuant to National Instrument 62-104, the following entities are providing disclosure as a result of the Transaction causing their respective ownership of securities of the Company to decrease to less than 10%.

Mr. Mark Morabito previously filed an early warning report with respect to the securities of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, Mr. Mark Morabito, through companies that he controls, will beneficially own and control 2,319,980 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.03% of the issued and outstanding common and variable voting shares of the Company. Assuming the exercise of all of the warrants and options which Mr. Morabito beneficially owns and controls, Mr. Morabito would own and control 3,208,870 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 5.57% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Morabito continues to hold the common shares and warrants for investment purposes and may, in the future, acquire or dispose of the common shares or warrants through the market, private or otherwise as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mr. Morabito's address is 1240 - 1140 West Pender St., Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4G1.

The Morabito Family Trust ("MFT") previously filed an early warning report with respect to the securities of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, MFT will beneficially own and control 1,333,333 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 2.31% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Assuming the exercise of all of the warrants which MFT beneficially owns and controls, MFT would own and control 2,666,666 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. MFT continues to hold the common shares and warrants for investment purposes and may, in the future, acquire or dispose of the common shares or warrants through the market, private or otherwise as circumstances or market conditions warrant. MFT's address is Suite 802 - 1650 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver, B.C. V6G 3K2.

Early Warning Reports for the companies controlled by Mr. Mark Morabito and MFT will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions and will be available at www.sedar.com.

