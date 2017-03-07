Canada Jetlines Ltd. Announces Trading of Shares and Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) -

Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: JET) (the "Company" or "Jetlines", and formerly known as Jet Metal Corp.) is pleased to confirm that commencing at the opening today its securities will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The following securities of the Company will trade on the Exchange:

Common and variable voting shares under the ticker symbol "JET"

Common share purchase warrants issued in the private placement that closed in September 2014 under the ticker symbol "JET.WT"

Common share purchase warrants issued in the public offering of subscription receipts that closed on February 14, 2017 under the ticker symbol "JET.WT.A"

The Company also wishes to highlight the following matters related to the execution of its business plan to become Canada's first true ultra-low cost carrier ("ULCC") airline:

First true ULCC Operating in Canada - The Company will use the proven and profitable commercial aviation ULCC model to create new passengers with low airfares, and plans to retain these passengers by demonstrating a "passion for service". The Company plans to operate flights throughout Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, starting with six Boeing 737 aircraft in its first year of operations. Government Support - Federal Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, has provided the Company with an exemption from the current foreign ownership rules for Canadian airlines (the "Exemption Order"). The effect of the Exemption Order is that the Company will be permitted to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests, with no single foreign investor or its affiliates having more than a 25% voting interest. The Exemption Order was granted for a five-year term ending on December 1, 2021. ULCC Experience - Mr. Stan Gadek, BSc., MBA, has joined the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Gadek is a skilled senior airline executive who served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sun Country Airlines, a Minneapolis-St. Paul based scheduled service and charter airline operating Boeing 737 aircraft that has exceeded over US$400 million in yearly revenues. At Sun Country, Mr. Gadek grew revenue and sales, reduced costs and improved customer service, resulting in four consecutive years of profitability. He expanded Sun Country's network to 34 domestic and international destinations and developed a vacation travel division resulting in additional revenue diversification. Previously, Mr. Gadek was the Chief Financial Officer of AirTran Airways, a large Boeing 737 operator in the US discount airline market. In 2011, AirTran Airways was sold to Southwest Airlines. Mr. Gadek will provide the Company direction in operating a ULCC airline in the North American market. Airline Start-up Experience - Mr. Ed Wegel, an experienced start-up airline executive, has joined the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Wegel was involved in the planning, funding and launch of Eastern Air Lines Inc (2015 relaunch), US Airways Express, PeoplExpress Airlines II (evolved into jetBlue), BWIA West Indies Airways and Atlantic Coast Airways. Mr. Wegel will assist the Company with foreign capital funding and aircraft acquisitions. Competition Resistant Business Model - The Company's superior cost advantage, route structure and service delivery model will allow it to continue operating profitably despite a possible reaction from other airlines. It will be costly and disruptive for users of the hub and spoke operating model to reallocate aircraft to secondary airport routes to compete directly with the Company. Financing - The Company completed a public offering for gross proceeds of $6.8 million. These funds will be used to advance the licensing process, augmenting the leadership team with operations and commercial personnel, branding and marketing activities, as well as advance internet, digital media and IT systems initiatives. The completion of the key de-risking milestones will support the launch of airline operations and the Exemption Order will allow the Company, at the appropriate time, to access greater foreign capital to finance the development of the Company.

The Company will provide regular updates with respect to its progress.

