Canada Jetlines Provides Update on Route Plan Development

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: JET) (the "Company" or "Jetlines") is pleased to provide an update on its route planning development. Jetlines has entered into an agreement with InterVISTAS Consulting Inc. ("InterVISTAS") to support the development of the Jetlines' ULCC airline route structure for its first 15 aircraft, along with a defined start-up schedule for its first four Boeing 737 aircraft.

InterVISTAS is a leading management consulting company with extensive expertise in aviation, transportation and tourism and has successfully delivered more than 2000 projects with over 500 clients in over 75 countries around the world. InterVISTAS is uniquely qualified to support Jetlines in its network development. InterVISTAS has staff that previously worked at both Air Canada and WestJet as part of the network planning and scheduling teams. InterVISTAS has also worked with every major airport and airline in Canada across a range of disciplines.

The objective of this project is to provide market research and network planning support to assist Jetlines in its development and implementation of a viable network plan. Jetlines focus will be to capitalize on unserved and underserved markets by providing more price competitive options both domestically, and to key sun destinations.

The project will support all of the key elements outlined in Jetlines' initial business model structure including forecasting of high growth centres lacking air service; identification of viable unserved and underserved markets; assessment of the competitive landscape including anticipated competitor response; and development of an efficient launch schedule.

Jetlines has also entered into a separate agreement with InterVISTAS to assist Jetlines in concluding definitive agreements with the key airports that Jetlines' will service as part of its intended first year route structure. These agreements will follow a well-established ULCC template format that incorporates incentive programs in order to achieve lower costs in support the ULCC business model, perfected by Ryanair, EasyJet and others.

The Company further confirms that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jim Scott, will be presenting at the Annual North America Airfinance Conference & Awards Dinner in New York, NY on May 16 and 17, 2017. The conference brings together key airlines, investors and fund providers and is split into two specialised days - 'Investor Day' and the 'Airline & Lessor Financing Day'. Jetlines is one of a select group that was invited including United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Spirt Airlines and Allegiant Air.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged NATIONAL Equicom ("NATIONAL") to provide strategic investor relations and financial communications services. NATIONAL will manage communications to all stakeholders and interested parties by bringing the necessary experience and resources to help build a comprehensive picture of the Company and its future potential.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay NATIONAL a monthly fee of $4,000 for select strategic communications services. The Company will pay the monthly fee from its cash on hand. The initial contract term is 6 months ($24,000 estimated total cost) and commences immediately.

Neither NATIONAL, nor any of its principals, have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, and the Company has not granted NATIONAL or its principals any right to acquire any such interests.

NATIONAL Equicom is a specialized IR, Financial Communications and Special Situations practice within NATIONAL Public Relations Inc., providing it with the reach and resources of one of the world's leading independent communications firms. NATIONAL has access to 400 professionals -- working across all vertical markets and partnering with thousands of clients around the world. NATIONAL offers the full range of strategic communications services, including investor relations, public relations, marketing, media relations, corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, stakeholder relations, and digital engagement.

About Jetlines

Jetlines' is executing its business plan to become Canada's first true ultra-low cost carrier ("ULCC") airline. Jetlines will use the proven and profitable commercial aviation ULCC model to create new passengers with low airfares, and plans to retain these passengers by demonstrating a "passion for service". Jetlines plans to operate flights throughout Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, starting with six Boeing 737 aircraft in its first year of operations. Jetlines has an experienced management team and Board and has received an exemption from the Canadian Government that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

