Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Announces Senior Executive Appointments

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Today, Mark Machin, President & CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) announced the following senior executive changes and appointments:

Neil Beaumont is joining CPPIB as Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial and Risk Officer on July 24, taking over from Benita Warmbold who will retire on August 31. Neil will assume an expanded role reflecting CPPIB's continued focus on rigorous risk management across the organization. Neil was most recently Vice President, Finance Minerals America, BHP Billiton.





After 12 years with CPPIB, Graeme Eadie will step back from his role as Global Head of Real Assets effective July 15. Graeme will continue to work with CPPIB in a general management role with a focus on investment approval processes.





Ed Cass is appointed Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Real Assets. Ed was formerly Senior Managing Director & Chief Investment Strategist for CPPIB. Ed will take on this new role effective July 15. Ed has been with CPPIB since 2008, initially heading up the Global Capital Markets group. He subsequently led the Global Corporate Securities group and then the Global Tactical Asset Allocation program, all within the Public Market Investments department. Ed has more than 25 years of investment experience, including senior positions at Deutsche Bank Canada and TD Securities.





Geoffrey Rubin is appointed Senior Managing Director & Chief Investment Strategist, and will join CPPIB's Senior Management Team, effective July 15. Geoffrey was most recently Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Construction and Research. Prior to joining CPPIB in 2011, Geoffrey held finance roles within Fannie Mae and Capital One Financial.





"These appointments demonstrate the deep pool of world-class talent we have at CPPIB, and reflect our succession planning and ability to recruit top talent to support the growth and evolution of the CPP Fund," said Mark Machin, President & Chief Executive Officer, CPPIB. "I'd like to thank Graeme and Benita for their important contributions to CPPIB. We are very pleased that Graeme will continue to provide valuable guidance and continuity to the organization, and wish Benita all the best as she continues her active involvement on boards in the corporate, health care and education sectors upon her retirement from CPPIB."

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

