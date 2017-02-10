Canada Posts Positive Jobs Rate of 6.8%

Stubborn Participation Rate Remains Concern

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - The January unemployment of 6.8 per cent is an encouraging step in the right direction, but public policy makers need to focus on the stubborn labour force participation rate says Bob Funk, CEO and chairman of the board for Express Employment Professionals.

"The positive Canadian jobs report reflects the increasing optimism we see on the ground, and that's encouraging news," Funk said. "The stubborn labour force participation rate remains a concern. It continues to be flat lined and we cannot be satisfied with so many people out of the workforce."

The January 2017 Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey shows the labour force participation rate at 65.9 per cent, up slightly from 65.8 per cent in December.

While Canada's labour force participation rate has generally performed better than most other major industrialized countries, such as the United States, it has been largely stagnant and trending negative during the past 10 years.

"This poor direction cannot be explained solely by changing demographics. It is also a sign that a significant number of working-age Canadians have become discouraged and given up searching for paid work," Funk said. "We see unwillingness among the unemployed to accept the jobs or get trained to do the jobs that are available."

