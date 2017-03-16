Canada and Prince Edward Island support the next phase of the Trans-Canada Highway Extension

CORNWALL, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - From visiting friends and relatives to getting goods to market, we rely on our roads, bridges and highways to support a vibrant economy and a great quality of life. The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are investing in transportation infrastructure that will help create jobs and grow the middle class now while building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future.

Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Paula Biggar, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women for Prince Edward Island, today announced funding for the second phase of the Trans-Canada Highway Extension.

The support announced today will be used to remove the signalized intersection where the Trans-Canada Highway, Warren Grove and York Point roads meet, and replace it with a roundabout. The project also includes the reconstruction of one kilometer of the existing Trans-Canada Highway from the roundabout to Poplar Island. The newly repaved section will feature median curbing to prohibit left turn movement on the highway, and lighting.

Once completed, this project will improve the safety and efficiency of the highway. It will also promote economic growth and residential development in the Town of Cornwall by removing commercial through-traffic from the town's core, making room for businesses and residents to grow and live.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $2,139,926 of the total eligible project costs, while the Government of Prince Edward Island will provide $3,025,974.

"The Government of Canada is making infrastructure investments that foster a thriving middle class, grow our economy and improve the quality of life of Canadians. By supporting the construction of the Trans-Canada Highway Extension project, we are improving the lives of Islanders, supporting local businesses and fostering long-term prosperity in Prince Edward Island for generations to come."

- The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Trans-Canada Highway is Prince Edward Island's main economic corridor, with more than 500 transport trucks leaving the province each weekday with Island goods bound for out-of-province markets. Thanks to the help of our federal partners, our government is on track to complete the Trans-Canada Extension project at a cost below our initial forecast. This project shows how we can work together to make Prince Edward Island mighty by helping to increase our exports and enhance our reputation far beyond our borders."

- Paula Biggar, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

"The Town of Cornwall is pleased to see the continuation of the Trans-Canada Highway project in Cornwall. On behalf of the Town, I am pleased to thank the Federal and Provincial Governments for their timely commitment to this initiative. We look forward to the safety improvements on the stretch of Highway from the causeway to the new roundabout"

- Minerva McCourt, Mayor of Cornwall

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

This phase of the Trans-Canada Highway Extension is a continuation of a multi-year project of investment in Prince Edward Island's infrastructure in order to foster economic growth, provide access to resources and markets and allow for the safe, efficient transport of people and goods. The province has used federal cost-sharing under highway infrastructure programs to invest in upgrades of the Trans-Canada Highway in Bedeque, Tryon, Bonshaw, and Mount Mellick. Past investments in the Trans-Canada Highway have included the Charlottetown Bypass, the Hillsborough Bridge and the expanded North River Bridge.

