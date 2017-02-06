Canada, Quebec and the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu partner to build new Gouin Bridge

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Modern and effective infrastructure like bridges enhance Canadians' quality of life by making jobs more accessible, supporting local business and enabling the public to spend less time on the road and more time with their families. The new Gouin bridge will be built to meet the needs of all users (vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists), creating significant benefits for the population of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and the region.

Jean Rioux, Member of Parliament for Saint-Jean, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Lucie Charlebois, Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living and Minister responsible for the Montérégie Region, on behalf of Laurent Lessard, Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification, and Michel Fecteau, Mayor of the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, today announced the start of construction on the new Gouin Bridge.

The $126 million project involves building a new structure located slightly north of the existing one. This new bridge will have two lanes in each direction, shoulders, sidewalks and a two-way bike path located on the south side. These feature will ensure the safety and functionality of the crossing, improve the movement of people and good and enhance the urban landscape.

Work will begin in the upcoming weeks. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic until the new bridge has been built to accommodate the approximately 20,000 vehicles that use it daily.

"Our government recognizes the importance of offering Quebecers reliable infrastructure to make transportation quicker and easier so that they can spend more quality time with their families. We are making investments that help grow the middle class and promote prosperity, while building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future. . Investments in transportation infrastructure ensures they remain safe and efficient for years to come."

Jean Rioux, Member of Parliament for Saint-Jean, Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"This announcement kicks off a major construction project costing just over $126M. This is great news for the region's residents, who will benefit from this important new infrastructure."

Laurent Lessard, Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region.

"I am delighted by this major government contribution in the Montérégie region. The Gouin Bridge regional transportation infrastructure occupies a strategic place in the north-south corridor of the Le Haut-Richelieu RCM. Upon completion of the work, the population of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and neighbouring areas will be able to use a modern, fully functional and sustainable structure for at least the next 75 years."

Lucie Charlebois, Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living and Minister responsible for the Montérégie Region.

"The construction of the new Gouin Bridge is a key element of our project to revitalize the Vieux-Saint-Jean. In addition to being a major transportation infrastructure linking the both side of our municipality's shore, the new bridge will have a distinctive mark specific to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu."

Michel Fecteau, Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

The total project cost is $126.3M. Of this amount, the government of Quebec will provide $94.3M.

Through the Building Canada Fund, the Government of Canada will provide up to $18.6M for this project,

Additionally, he Government of Canada (Parks Canada) is investing up to $120,000 and Government of Quebec (Ministry of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification of Quebec) is invest a maximum amount of $180,000 to develop a small public space.

The City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu will also contribute $26 million for specific features on the new bridge and work on its road network.

