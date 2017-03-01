Canada Rare Earth Reports First Profitable Quarter

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Canada Rare Earth Corp. (TSX VENTURE:LL) ("Canada Rare Earth" or the "Company") reports financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016.

This release should be read with the Company's Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), available at www.canadarareearth.com and filed on www.sedar.com. Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars.

Tracy A. Moore, President and CEO of Canada Rare Earth, commented, "The increasing emphasis we are placing on trading activities is generating positive financial results. We are very pleased to announce that Canada Rare Earth generated net income of $12,211 for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an improvement of $265,504 over the comparative period.

The positive financial results are a result of generating $107,010 of revenues through two sales transactions and one business development activity. The size of the transactions is not necessarily indicative of future transactions or of the magnitude of profitability. We are considering each of the three transactions and business development activities, two transactions completed in the prior quarter, and one additional transaction (currently in progress) to be establishing the international logistical foundation for larger and more frequent transactions."

Peter Shearing, COO of Canada Rare Earth added, "During the December 31, 2016 quarter and in the early part of 2017 rare earth prices have stabilized and we are seeing encouraging signs of price increases. Increases in rare earth prices will affect our trading activities in a positive manner but more importantly, higher prices will have a much greater positive impact on the projected financial results for the rare earth processing facilities that we have in various states of progress. Similarly, higher rare earth prices will also improve the financial returns for the Laos refinery that was the subject of our news release dated February 22, 2017. The positive momentum is very exciting and we are expecting a very successful year ahead."

A summary of the financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016 with comparative figures for the prior fiscal periods is as follows:

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Sales $107,010 $- $109,771 $92,363 Cost of sales 35,244 - 37,566 - Gross profit 71,766 - 72,205 92,363 Expenses: Cash 95,338 214,224 300,558 551,131 Non-cash 10,102 51,577 50,019 155,096 Sub-total 105,440 265,801 350,577 706,227 Loss before other items (33,674) (265,801) (278,372) (613,864) Other income (expenses) 45,885 12,508 64,761 (1,070,983) Net income (loss) for the period $12,211 $(253,293) $(213,611) $(1,684,847) As on As on December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Net working capital $83,378 $324,391

On behalf of the Board

Tracy A. Moore, CEO and Peter Shearing, COO

ABOUT CANADA RARE EARTH CORP.

Canada Rare Earth is developing an international integrated business within the global rare earth industry. Our key focus is to generate revenues and positive cash flow from a variety of profit centres in the rare earth production and sales chain by sourcing, adding value and selling rare earths in all stages and forms. We are in the process of establishing our own mining, concentrating and refinery capabilities in addition to working with affiliated and third party organizations.

