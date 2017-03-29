Canada Revenue Agency executes search warrants against a tax scheme promoter

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced that it executed three search warrants in the Greater Montréal area earlier today as part of its investigation into the promoter of a tax protester scheme.

About 30 CRA investigators, along with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), took part in the operation that unfolded in Mirabel, Montréal and St-Eustache. The CRA chose to publicize this operation during tax season in an effort to discourage Canadian taxpayers who may be inclined to think that tax protester theories are legitimate.

Promoters of the tax protester movement, as well as their associates, have been convicted in past years. Three of those convictions were in Quebec.

The CRA is always on the lookout for illegal tax schemes and those who promote them. The CRA works closely with law enforcement agencies on tax cases to maintain the integrity of the tax system.

The CRA is particularly concerned that some taxpayers continue to choose to participate in the tax protester movement, which wrongly claims that people can refuse to file their income tax and benefit return and pay their taxes owed. The CRA pursues taxpayers who evade taxes, promote tax evasion, or both, and warns and educates the public about tax schemes.

Canadians should come forward if they have information on suspected cases of tax avoidance or evasion through our Informant Leads Program or the Offshore Tax Informant Program. For more information, go to www.cra.gc.ca/leads.

The CRA website contains important information for taxpayers to help them understand how to protect themselves against tax schemes and the consequences of participating in such schemes. To find out more about tax protesters, visit www.cra.gc.ca/nwsrm/lrts/2014/l141016-eng.html. Information on various related topics can be also found at www.cra.gc.ca/alert.