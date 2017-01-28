The Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Quebec announce measures in support of the community organizations involved in the Volunteer Program

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Quebec Finance Minister Carlos J. Leitão are happy to announce the creation of a discussion forum in support of the community organizations that are involved in the Volunteer Program.

The announcement was made during a volunteer training day held in Montréal. Ministers Lebouthillier and Leitão used the opportunity to meet with representatives from community organizations, as well as several volunteers, to thank them for their contribution and reiterate their support.

The Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Québec also confirmed a pilot project agreement with the Quebec Public Library Association that will provide computer-equipped spaces to community organizations so that they may hold training sessions and tax preparation clinics.

Filing over 160,000 returns in Quebec

The Volunteer Program helps modest-income individuals prepare their income tax returns. Its main objective is to assist people who otherwise might not receive the tax credits and benefits they are entitled to. To fulfill this mandate, the Program relies on the support of partner organizations that are responsible for organizing and conducting tax preparation clinics. The tax clinics are usually open each year from mid-February to the end of April. In 2015-2016, over 3,000 volunteers in 535 organizations filed more than 160,000 income tax returns in Quebec.

Those interested in volunteering can register on the Revenu Québec website at the following address: revenuquebec.ca/volunteer.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to offering services that are more client-focused at the Canada Revenue Agency. This means that the Agency must ensure that all Canadians receive the benefits to which they are entitled. The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is offered across Canada and is a great resource for individuals and families."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"The Government of Quebec wants to thank the community organizations and volunteers that contribute year after year to make the Volunteer Program a success. I wish to reiterate our support and confirm that we will continue to assist them in order for them to keep helping thousands of people meet their tax obligations, in the best interest of everyone."

- Carlos J. Leitão, Quebec Minister of Finance

"The Quebec Public Library Association is proud to join the Volunteer Program by providing community organizations that might need them with premises where they can hold training sessions or tax preparation clinics. This partnership fits perfectly into our mandate of improving the literacy level of Quebecers, including financial literacy."

- Ève Lagacé, General Director, Quebec Public Library Association

Related link

www.revenuquebec.ca/volunteer