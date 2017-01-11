Canada and Saskatchewan fund 28 projects to improve water, wastewater and transit infrastructure across the province

Building 21st century infrastructure

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure helps ensure that Canadians and their families have safe water to drink, wastewater systems they can rely on, and high-quality public transit systems that get them to work on time and back home safely at the end of a long day. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are once again making investments that will help create well-paying jobs and grow the middle class now while building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, announced more than $38.6 million for 28 new projects across Saskatchewan through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding - over $19.3 million - while the province is investing more than $8.9 million. Local municipalities are contributing the balance of over $10.3 million.

The funding will support infrastructure projects such as new and upgraded wastewater lagoons in nine municipalities across Saskatchewan and new buses for the cities of Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

These investments are part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Saskatchewan, announced on September 16, 2016, and are in addition to the $56.8 million in federal funding announced that day for 10 water projects and 12 transit projects.

Quotes

"Infrastructure is the foundation of the Canada we all want to build for tomorrow. This latest round of water and wastewater projects will protect the environment and keep our communities healthy and liveable and will create well-paying jobs for the middle class. Equally important, the people of Moose Jaw and Prince Albert will benefit from an efficient, comfortable and modern public transit system that will get them to their destination quickly and safely."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale,

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness,

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to join with our federal and municipal partners to announce funding for 28 water, wastewater, and public transit projects across the province. These investments allow for continued growth in Saskatchewan communities and will improve quality of life for years to come."

The Honourable Donna Harpauer,

Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs

Quick Facts

This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Government of Canada is providing Saskatchewan with $89,342,112 under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and $29,000,000 under the new Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

BACKGROUNDER

New infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan

Total investment of more than $38.6 million

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have approved a new list of projects under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets for middle class Canadians and their families.

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund

The Government of Canada is providing the Government of Saskatchewan with $89,342,112 under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs. The Government of Saskatchewan and municipalities will fund the balance.

As part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Saskatchewan, the following projects have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $17.9 million, while the province is investing more than $8.95 million and municipalities are contributing the balance of over $8.95 million.

These projects are in addition to the 10 projects announced for Saskatchewan on September 16, 2016.

Location Project name Federal funding Provincial funding Anticipated start date Town of Aberdeen New Sewage Lagoon and Lift Station Upgrade $1,500,000 $750,000 2017-05-31 Village of Alida Water Treatment Upgrade $160,125 $80,062 2016-05-01 Village of Annaheim Pumphouse Upgrade $114,000 $57,000 2017-03-01 Village of Avonlea Water Treatment Plant Upgrade $225,000 $112,500 2017-05-01 Village of Buena Vista Water Treatment Plant Upgrades $428,250 $214,125 2017-10-15 Town of Carlyle Lagoon Aeration Upgrade $447,500 $223,750 2017-04-15 Town of Central Butte Water Well Upgrade $52,500 $26,250 2017-04-01 Town of Craik Water Treatment Plant & Well Upgrades $950,659 $475,329 2017-04-01 Village of Debden New Lagoon and Lift Station $1,873,223 $936,612 2017-03-01 Town of Eatonia Raw Water Main Replacement $285,950 $142,975 2017-06-01 Town of Esterhazy Sewer Force Main Upgrades and Lagoon Planning Study $840,000 $420,000 2017-01-01 Village of Halbrite Waste Water Lagoon Upgrade $495,000 $247,500 2017-05-31 Town of Ituna Lagoon Upgrades $65,000 $32,500 2017-01-01 Town of Kelvington Water Treatment Plant Upgrade $575,000 $287,500 2017-08-01 Town of Kipling Water Treatment Plant Upgrades $2,230,000 $1,115,000 2017-01-01 Town of Leader Water Treatment Plant Upgrade $405,000 $202,500 2016-12-15 Village of Lipton Water Treatment Plant Upgrade $693,750 $346,875 2017-03-01 Village of Mervin New Lagoon $650,000 $325,000 2017-04-01 Village of North Portal Water Treatment Plant Upgrade $213,000 $106,500 2016-04-01 Town of Oxbow Sewer System Upgrades $156,000 $78,000 2016-09-01 Town of Rosthern New Sewer Force Main & Lift Station $1,707,500 $853,750 2017-01-01 Village of Sedley Force Main/Lagoon Storage Cell Upgrades $257,500 $128,750 2017-05-01 Village of Stockholm Sewage Lagoon Upgrade $582,750 $291,375 2017-01-01 Town of Strasbourg New Lagoon Evaporation Cell $1,724,406 $862,203 2017-05-01 Village of Tantallon Water Treatment Plant & Reservoir upgrade $192,500 $96,250 2016-10-01 Town of Watson Sewage Pumping Station and Force Main Upgrade $1,094,500 $547,250 2017-03-01

Public Transit Infrastructure Fund

The Government of Canada is providing the Government of Saskatchewan with $29,000,000 under the new Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs. Saskatchewan municipalities will fund the remaining 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

The following projects have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $1.4 million. The municipalities are contributing the balance of over $1.4 million.

These projects are in addition to the 12 projects announced for Saskatchewan on September 16, 2016.