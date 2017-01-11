Canada and Saskatchewan fund 28 projects to improve water, wastewater and transit infrastructure across the province

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure helps ensure that Canadians and their families have safe water to drink, wastewater systems they can rely on, and high-quality public transit systems that get them to work on time and back home safely at the end of a long day. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are once again making investments that will help create well-paying jobs and grow the middle class now while building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future.
Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, announced more than $38.6 million for 28 new projects across Saskatchewan through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding - over $19.3 million - while the province is investing more than $8.9 million. Local municipalities are contributing the balance of over $10.3 million.
The funding will support infrastructure projects such as new and upgraded wastewater lagoons in nine municipalities across Saskatchewan and new buses for the cities of Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.
These investments are part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Saskatchewan, announced on September 16, 2016, and are in addition to the $56.8 million in federal funding announced that day for 10 water projects and 12 transit projects.
Quotes
"Infrastructure is the foundation of the Canada we all want to build for tomorrow. This latest round of water and wastewater projects will protect the environment and keep our communities healthy and liveable and will create well-paying jobs for the middle class. Equally important, the people of Moose Jaw and Prince Albert will benefit from an efficient, comfortable and modern public transit system that will get them to their destination quickly and safely."
The Honourable Ralph Goodale,
Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness,
On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to join with our federal and municipal partners to announce funding for 28 water, wastewater, and public transit projects across the province. These investments allow for continued growth in Saskatchewan communities and will improve quality of life for years to come."
The Honourable Donna Harpauer,
Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs
Quick Facts
- This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.
- The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- The Government of Canada is providing Saskatchewan with $89,342,112 under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and $29,000,000 under the new Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.
BACKGROUNDER
New infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan
Total investment of more than $38.6 million
The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have approved a new list of projects under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets for middle class Canadians and their families.
Clean Water and Wastewater Fund
The Government of Canada is providing the Government of Saskatchewan with $89,342,112 under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs. The Government of Saskatchewan and municipalities will fund the balance.
As part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Saskatchewan, the following projects have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $17.9 million, while the province is investing more than $8.95 million and municipalities are contributing the balance of over $8.95 million.
These projects are in addition to the 10 projects announced for Saskatchewan on September 16, 2016.
|Location
|
|Project name
|Federal funding
|Provincial funding
|Anticipated start date
|Town of Aberdeen
|
|New Sewage Lagoon and Lift Station Upgrade
|$1,500,000
|$750,000
|2017-05-31
|Village of Alida
|
|Water Treatment Upgrade
|$160,125
|$80,062
|2016-05-01
|Village of Annaheim
|
|Pumphouse Upgrade
|$114,000
|$57,000
|2017-03-01
|Village of Avonlea
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|$225,000
|$112,500
|2017-05-01
|Village of Buena Vista
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
|$428,250
|$214,125
|2017-10-15
|Town of Carlyle
|
|Lagoon Aeration Upgrade
|$447,500
|$223,750
|2017-04-15
|Town of Central Butte
|
|Water Well Upgrade
|$52,500
|$26,250
|2017-04-01
|Town of Craik
|
|Water Treatment Plant & Well Upgrades
|$950,659
|$475,329
|2017-04-01
|Village of Debden
|
|New Lagoon and Lift Station
|$1,873,223
|$936,612
|2017-03-01
|Town of Eatonia
|
|Raw Water Main Replacement
|$285,950
|$142,975
|2017-06-01
|Town of Esterhazy
|
|Sewer Force Main Upgrades and Lagoon Planning Study
|$840,000
|$420,000
|2017-01-01
|Village of Halbrite
|
|Waste Water Lagoon Upgrade
|$495,000
|$247,500
|2017-05-31
|Town of Ituna
|
|Lagoon Upgrades
|$65,000
|$32,500
|2017-01-01
|Town of Kelvington
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|$575,000
|$287,500
|2017-08-01
|Town of Kipling
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
|$2,230,000
|$1,115,000
|2017-01-01
|Town of Leader
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|$405,000
|$202,500
|2016-12-15
|Village of Lipton
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|$693,750
|$346,875
|2017-03-01
|Village of Mervin
|
|New Lagoon
|$650,000
|$325,000
|2017-04-01
|Village of North Portal
|
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|$213,000
|$106,500
|2016-04-01
|Town of Oxbow
|
|Sewer System Upgrades
|$156,000
|$78,000
|2016-09-01
|Town of Rosthern
|
|New Sewer Force Main & Lift Station
|$1,707,500
|$853,750
|2017-01-01
|Village of Sedley
|
|Force Main/Lagoon Storage Cell Upgrades
|$257,500
|$128,750
|2017-05-01
|Village of Stockholm
|
|Sewage Lagoon Upgrade
|$582,750
|$291,375
|2017-01-01
|Town of Strasbourg
|
|New Lagoon Evaporation Cell
|$1,724,406
|$862,203
|2017-05-01
|Village of Tantallon
|
|Water Treatment Plant & Reservoir upgrade
|$192,500
|$96,250
|2016-10-01
|Town of Watson
|
|Sewage Pumping Station and Force Main Upgrade
|$1,094,500
|$547,250
|2017-03-01
Public Transit Infrastructure Fund
The Government of Canada is providing the Government of Saskatchewan with $29,000,000 under the new Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs. Saskatchewan municipalities will fund the remaining 50 per cent of eligible project costs.
The following projects have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $1.4 million. The municipalities are contributing the balance of over $1.4 million.
These projects are in addition to the 12 projects announced for Saskatchewan on September 16, 2016.
|Location
|Project name
|Federal funding
|Anticipated start date
|City of Moose Jaw
|Replace Conventional Transit Buses
|$792,544
|2016-10-03
|City of Prince Albert
|Fleet Upgrade
|$614,386
|2016-10-11