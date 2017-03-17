Canada to showcase its strong fish and seafood industry at Seafood Expo North America 2017

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Canada's fish and seafood industry continues to thrive and benefit the livelihood of the many Canadian communities that depend on it.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, are proudly leading the Government of Canada's delegation at Seafood Expo North America, March 19-21, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.

With thousands of seafood buyers and sellers from around the world, Seafood Expo North America is the largest trade exposition of its kind in North America. It presents a tremendous opportunity for Canada to promote our world class fisheries management regime and our high-quality, sustainably-sourced fish and seafood products.

Canada's 2016 fish and seafood export values show that trade in this sector continues to grow. Canada exported a record $6.6 billion worth of fish and seafood products in 2016, up 10 per cent from 2015. The United States remains our largest export market, accounting for 65 per cent of our exports worth $4.3 billion. Canada is the largest supplier of fish and seafood to the United States, emphasizing the importance of this trading partnership.

Minister LeBlanc will take advantage of the presence of many fisheries associations and environmental non-government organizations to hold a roundtable discussion on Canada's plan to achieve its marine conservation targets by protecting 5 per cent of marine and coastal areas by 2017 and 10 per cent by 2020. Marine protected areas support increased size, abundance and diversity of marine species, protect spawning stocks and protect habitat critical to lifecycle stages which can help replenish fish stocks-all of which can benefit Canada's fish and shellfish sector. Fisheries and Oceans Canada will continue to meet with provinces and territories, Indigenous groups, the fishing industry, and other interested parties to discuss their important role in conserving marine biodiversity and safeguarding the health of our oceans for future generations.

Additionally, Ministers LeBlanc and MacAulay will meet with provincial Ministers responsible for fisheries, aquaculture, and agriculture, who are also attending Seafood Expo North America, to advance sector specific objectives.

Quotes

"Canada's fish and seafood industry is a vital part of our economy and our communities. I am immensely proud to be showcasing Canada's fish and seafood to important export markets, and to be highlighting our government's commitment to sustainably managing our fisheries and aquaculture operations to ensure they remain healthy for future generations."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I am honored to be here working with this world-class sector to encourage strong fish and seafood sales worldwide, helping create jobs in our coastal towns and cities and helping more people join the middle class. Global demand is growing, and Canada's variety, quality, value and sustainability will help meet that demand."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, P.C., M.P., Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Seafood Expo North America is a fantastic way to showcase the quality and sustainability of the fish and seafood available from Canada. The US is a key market for our seafood producers, so many of our members look forward to taking part year after year to meet with buyers and suppliers. The participation of both Minister LeBlanc and Minister MacAulay underscores the government's commitment to working with industry in promoting Canada's world-class fish and seafood.

Michelle Boudreau, President, Fisheries Council of Canada

"Demand for Canadian aquaculture products continues to grow in markets as diverse as the USA, China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore; yet we have much still to accomplish. We are encouraged by the leadership of Minister LeBlanc and his commitment to science, innovation and new federal aquaculture legislation. Our ultimate goal remains continued responsible growth and sustainable, healthy and nutritious seafood that is in high-demand around the world."

Ruth Salmon, Executive Director, Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance

Quick Facts

Fish and seafood is among the largest of Canada's food exports.

Canada exported a record $6.6 billion worth of fish and seafood products in 2016, up 10 per cent from 2015.

The United States accounted for the largest share (65 per cent) of Canada's fish and seafood exports, followed by China (12 per cent) and the European Union (8 per cent).

Canada is the leading supplier by value of fish and seafood products to the United States ($4.3 billion).

Canada's top species exports in 2016 were lobster, Atlantic salmon, snow/queen crab and shrimp. In 2016, these species accounted for 67 per cent ($4.4 billion) of the total value of exports.

Exports of Canadian aquaculture products in 2016 achieved a record $1 billion, up almost 40 per cent from 2015.

Associated Links

Sustainable-seafood.ca

Meeting Canada's Marine Conservation Targets

Canada's Fisheries Fast Facts 2016

Internet: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/DFO_MPO