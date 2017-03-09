Canada Strategic Metals Announces Closing of Private Placements for Total Gross Proceed of $2.6 Million

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CJC)(FRANKFURT:YXEN)(OTCBB:CJCFF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement of 14,300,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.175 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds totaling $2,502,500 (the "Offering"). The private placement was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp.

In connection with the Offering, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a cash commission of $200,200, and 1,144,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") entitling to purchase 1,144,000 common shares at the price of $0.175 per share until March 9, 2019.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act") on the Company's properties in Quebec (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2017, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering.

The Company is pleased to also announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, for an amount of $100,000. In connection with this private placement, the Company issued 909,091 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.11 per Common Share.

Closing of both private placements are subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the Flow-Through Shares, Broker Warrants and Common Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 10, 2017.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.csmetals.ca.

