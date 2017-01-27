Canada Strategic Metals Announces Second Closing of $469,040

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Strategic Metals" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CJC) (FRANKFURT:YXEN) (OTCBB:CJCFF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement, for an amount of $469,040.

The Company has issued 4,264,000 common shares at a price of $0.11 per share, for gross proceeds of $469,040.

The Company paid intermediary fees of $18,744, along with 170,400 compensation options entitling their holders to purchase 222,400 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share for an 24-month period following the closing of the private placement.

All the securities issued under the private placement are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months plus one day following the closing of the private placement.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used for working capital and for property development.

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

The Company is also pursuing the private placement of 17,150,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.175 per flow-through share and the sale of 9,091,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per common share, for a gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Canaccord will act as agent in connection with this private placement announced by press release on November 19, 2016.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum").

The agreement is for a 12-month period with a monthly fee of $5,000.

The above-mentioned agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

