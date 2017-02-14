Canada Strategic Metals exercises its option to acquire an additional 20% of the Sakami gold project

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:CJC) (FRANKFURT:YXEN) (OTCBB:CJCFF) and Matamec Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MAT)(OTCQX:MHREF) are pleased to announce that Strategic Metals will exercise its option to acquire an additional 20% interest in the expanded Sakami property. The Company already owns a 50% interest in the property, and can now increase its ownership to 70%, if it meets certain obligations laid out in the option agreement.

In order to acquire this additional 20 % interest in the expanded Sakami property, Strategic Metals will have to issue 1,000,000 common shares to Matamec and complete a bankable independent feasibility study within five (5) years of the date on which its option has been exercise. During this period, Strategic Metals will have to spend at least $2,000,000 in exploration before the end of each year up to the completion of the bankable, independent feasibility study.

