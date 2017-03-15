Canada Strengthens Its Cultural and Economic Ties with Europe

Canada becomes the first country outside Europe to join Eurimages, the Council of Europe's coproduction fund

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today that Canada has become a member of Eurimages, the Council of Europe's common film coproduction fund.

Films coproduced by Canadians and their European partners will be able to access support from Eurimages. Membership in the fund will help increase the number of audiovisual coproductions between Canada and European countries, and also lead to opportunities to further promote our country as an audiovisual coproduction partner of choice.

Quotes

"Our government understands the importance of supporting Canadian creators in accessing international markets and audiences. We are proud of the important reinvestment we made in Telefilm Canada in Budget 2016, which allowed Canada to join Eurimages. In addition to deepening Canada's relationship with its European partners, this membership will further position our country as a coproduction partner of choice and give Canada a competitive advantage on the world audiovisual stage."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our participation in Eurimages is once again pushing the boundaries of the market; this historic agreement opens up new channels for distribution, new platforms for promotion and new partners for creation. Ultimately, it is a sign of confidence in the quality of Canadian talent from our partners in Eurimages."

-Carolle Brabant, Executive Director, Telefilm Canada

"Canada's accession marks a new step for Eurimages and will serve to deepen the ties which already exist between the European and Canadian film industries. It will bring new opportunities for producers on both sides of the Atlantic in a sector that increasingly works on a global scale. We are convinced that it will foster innovative creative partnerships and look forward to working with our Canadian counterparts."

-Catherine Trautmann, President, Eurimages

Quick Facts

Eurimages is a cultural support fund of the Council of Europe, an international organization of 47 European countries based in Strasbourg, France. The Council of Europe was created to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe.

Eurimages, established in 1989, promotes the European audiovisual industry by providing financial support to feature films, animation and documentaries produced in Europe. It has an annual budget of about EUR22 million (C$32.2 million), which is granted to approximately 70 films per year.

Canada is the first non-European country to become a member of Eurimages.

Telefilm Canada will represent Canada on Eurimages' Board of Management.

